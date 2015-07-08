Below are the Union County arrests for 10-30-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Parham, Chaquan Montrelle
Arrest Date 10/30/2022
Court Case
Charge Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Parham, Chaquan Montrelle (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 5000-BLK Rolling Meadows Dr, Wingate, NC, on 10/30/2022 01:09.
Arresting Officer Furr, J C

Name Ramirez Ayala, Javier
Arrest Date 10/30/2022
Court Case 202207760
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Ramirez Ayala, Javier (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1900-BLK Wolf Pond Rd/maurice St, Monroe, NC, on 10/30/2022 01:32.
Arresting Officer Mason, A M

Name Long, Marquis Genee
Arrest Date 10/30/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 2, F (F),
Description Long, Marquis Genee (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 2, F (F), at 4600-BLK Tam Lane, Van Wyck, SC, on 10/30/2022 02:55.
Arresting Officer Boitnott, M O

Name Cox, Samuel Gavin
Arrest Date 10/30/2022
Court Case 202207755
Charge Consume Alcohol < 21 (M),
Description Cox, Samuel Gavin (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Consume Alcohol < 21 (M), at 8900-BLK Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/30/2022 03:22.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C

Name Harrington, Bohdie Clay
Arrest Date 10/30/2022
Court Case 202207755
Charge Consume Alcohol < 21 (M),
Description Harrington, Bohdie Clay (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Consume Alcohol < 21 (M), at 8900-BLK Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/30/2022 03:25.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C

Name Roberts, Lisa Ann
Arrest Date 10/30/2022
Court Case 202206898
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Roberts, Lisa Ann (W /F/50) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/30/2022 16:25.
Arresting Officer Williams, J R