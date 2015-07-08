Below are the Union County arrests for 10-30-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Parham, Chaquan Montrelle
|Arrest Date
|10/30/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Parham, Chaquan Montrelle (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 5000-BLK Rolling Meadows Dr, Wingate, NC, on 10/30/2022 01:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, J C
|Name
|Ramirez Ayala, Javier
|Arrest Date
|10/30/2022
|Court Case
|202207760
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Ramirez Ayala, Javier (W /M/34) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1900-BLK Wolf Pond Rd/maurice St, Monroe, NC, on 10/30/2022 01:32.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, A M
|Name
|Long, Marquis Genee
|Arrest Date
|10/30/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 2, F (F),
|Description
|Long, Marquis Genee (B /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 2, F (F), at 4600-BLK Tam Lane, Van Wyck, SC, on 10/30/2022 02:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Boitnott, M O
|Name
|Cox, Samuel Gavin
|Arrest Date
|10/30/2022
|Court Case
|202207755
|Charge
|Consume Alcohol < 21 (M),
|Description
|Cox, Samuel Gavin (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Consume Alcohol < 21 (M), at 8900-BLK Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/30/2022 03:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C
|Name
|Harrington, Bohdie Clay
|Arrest Date
|10/30/2022
|Court Case
|202207755
|Charge
|Consume Alcohol < 21 (M),
|Description
|Harrington, Bohdie Clay (W /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Consume Alcohol < 21 (M), at 8900-BLK Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/30/2022 03:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C
|Name
|Roberts, Lisa Ann
|Arrest Date
|10/30/2022
|Court Case
|202206898
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Roberts, Lisa Ann (W /F/50) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 10/30/2022 16:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Williams, J R