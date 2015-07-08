Below are the CMPD arrests for 10-31-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name RIDDLE, WHITNEY OWEN
Arrest Type
DOB 12/2/1987
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-31 02:12:00
Court Case 22CR331520
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0

Name BARRINGER, SCOTTY
Arrest Type
DOB 5/24/1980
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-31 13:21:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BOULWARE, DUANE JEREMIAH
Arrest Type
DOB 9/2/1984
Height 6.1
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-31 03:46:00
Court Case 22CR331398
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0

Name ONEAL, RENOLDO
Arrest Type
DOB 11/25/1982
Height 5.5
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-31 12:50:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name PAGE, GENAPHER MOENICK
Arrest Type
DOB 1/24/1993
Height 5.0
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-31 02:58:00
Court Case 20CR052696-1
Charge Description INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 0

Name BANAWAN, AMIR HOSAM
Arrest Type
DOB 9/25/1996
Height 6.04
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2022-10-31 00:00:00
Court Case 22CRS201887
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 0