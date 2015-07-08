Below are the Union County arrests for 10-31-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Gillespie, Michael Ryan
|Arrest Date
|10/31/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Gillespie, Michael Ryan (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/31/2022 09:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Scott, Tabitha Marie
|Arrest Date
|10/31/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Scott, Tabitha Marie (W /F/44) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/31/2022 09:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Goldsborough, Joseph Britton
|Arrest Date
|10/31/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Goldsborough, Joseph Britton (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/31/2022 09:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Torres, Johnny
|Arrest Date
|10/31/2022
|Court Case
|202205593
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Torres, Johnny (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 5000-BLK Rolling Meadows Dr, Wingate, NC, on 10/31/2022 09:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Edmondson, J S
|Name
|Torres, Johnny
|Arrest Date
|10/31/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Torres, Johnny (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 5000-BLK Rolling Meadows Dr, Wingate, NC, on 10/31/2022 10:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Edmondson, J S
|Name
|Little, Kelvin Tyrone
|Arrest Date
|10/31/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Little, Kelvin Tyrone (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/31/2022 10:53.
|Arresting Officer
|Childs, C C