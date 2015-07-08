Below are the Union County arrests for 10-31-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Gillespie, Michael Ryan
Arrest Date 10/31/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Gillespie, Michael Ryan (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/31/2022 09:09.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Scott, Tabitha Marie
Arrest Date 10/31/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Scott, Tabitha Marie (W /F/44) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/31/2022 09:20.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Goldsborough, Joseph Britton
Arrest Date 10/31/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Goldsborough, Joseph Britton (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/31/2022 09:24.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Torres, Johnny
Arrest Date 10/31/2022
Court Case 202205593
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Torres, Johnny (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 5000-BLK Rolling Meadows Dr, Wingate, NC, on 10/31/2022 09:24.
Arresting Officer Edmondson, J S

Name Torres, Johnny
Arrest Date 10/31/2022
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Torres, Johnny (W /M/19) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 5000-BLK Rolling Meadows Dr, Wingate, NC, on 10/31/2022 10:30.
Arresting Officer Edmondson, J S

Name Little, Kelvin Tyrone
Arrest Date 10/31/2022
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Little, Kelvin Tyrone (B /M/37) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 10/31/2022 10:53.
Arresting Officer Childs, C C