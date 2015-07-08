Below are the Union County arrests for 11-01-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Willoughby, Vernon Anthony
|Arrest Date
|11/01/2022
|Court Case
|202206861
|Charge
|1) Hit & Run – Death Or Injury, Leaves Scene (F) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Willoughby, Vernon Anthony (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Hit & Run – Death Or Injury, Leaves Scene (F) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 200-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 11/1/2022 12:35.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H
|Name
|Johnson, Evelyn Ocana
|Arrest Date
|11-01-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Johnson, Evelyn Ocana (W /F/57) VICTIM of Possess/receive Stolen Mv (C), at 500-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd/morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, between 01:18, 11/1/2022 and 01:19, 11/1/2022. Reported: 01:19, 11/1/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Roman, O
|Name
|Sheridan, Travon Dashawn
|Arrest Date
|11/01/2022
|Court Case
|202207820
|Charge
|1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), 2) Speeding (M), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Sheridan, Travon Dashawn (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), 2) Speeding (M), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 2600-BLK E Monroe Expy, Wingate, on 11/1/2022 13:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Weatherman, J W
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
|Arrest Date
|11-01-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 01:00, 11/1/2022 and 01:20, 11/1/2022. Reported: 01:33, 11/1/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, W C
|Name
|Ashley, Derrick Lee
|Arrest Date
|11/01/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fel Prob Viol Out Of County (F) And 2) Fel Prob Viol Out Of County (F),
|Description
|Ashley, Derrick Lee (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fel Prob Viol Out Of County (F) and 2) Fel Prob Viol Out Of County (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/1/2022 13:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Sex Offense-1st Deg
|Arrest Date
|11-01-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Sex Offense-1st Deg (C), at [Address], between 02:49, 11/1/2022 and 02:50, 11/1/2022. Reported: 02:50, 11/1/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcdonald, J K