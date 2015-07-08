Below are the Union County arrests for 11-01-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Willoughby, Vernon Anthony
Arrest Date 11/01/2022
Court Case 202206861
Charge 1) Hit & Run – Death Or Injury, Leaves Scene (F) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Willoughby, Vernon Anthony (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Hit & Run – Death Or Injury, Leaves Scene (F) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 200-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 11/1/2022 12:35.
Arresting Officer Helms, G H

Name Johnson, Evelyn Ocana
Arrest Date 11-01-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Johnson, Evelyn Ocana (W /F/57) VICTIM of Possess/receive Stolen Mv (C), at 500-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd/morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, between 01:18, 11/1/2022 and 01:19, 11/1/2022. Reported: 01:19, 11/1/2022.
Arresting Officer Roman, O

Name Sheridan, Travon Dashawn
Arrest Date 11/01/2022
Court Case 202207820
Charge 1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/S (M), 2) Speeding (M), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), And 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Sheridan, Travon Dashawn (B /M/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Simple Possess Sch Iv C/s (M), 2) Speeding (M), 3) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), and 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 2600-BLK E Monroe Expy, Wingate, on 11/1/2022 13:19.
Arresting Officer Weatherman, J W

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female
Arrest Date 11-01-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault On Female (C), at [Address], between 01:00, 11/1/2022 and 01:20, 11/1/2022. Reported: 01:33, 11/1/2022.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, W C

Name Ashley, Derrick Lee
Arrest Date 11/01/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Fel Prob Viol Out Of County (F) And 2) Fel Prob Viol Out Of County (F),
Description Ashley, Derrick Lee (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fel Prob Viol Out Of County (F) and 2) Fel Prob Viol Out Of County (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/1/2022 13:33.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Sex Offense-1st Deg
Arrest Date 11-01-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Sex Offense-1st Deg (C), at [Address], between 02:49, 11/1/2022 and 02:50, 11/1/2022. Reported: 02:50, 11/1/2022.
Arresting Officer Mcdonald, J K