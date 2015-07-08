Below are the Union County arrests for 11-02-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Polk, Anthony Joseph
|Arrest Date
|11/02/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (F),
|Description
|Polk, Anthony Joseph (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), [Missing Address], on 11/2/2022 12:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L
|Name
|Waffle House VICTIM of Defraud Innkeeper
|Arrest Date
|11-02-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Waffle House VICTIM of Defraud Innkeeper (C), at 13700-BLK E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, between 02:15, 11/2/2022 and 02:28, 11/2/2022. Reported: 02:28, 11/2/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclendon, B R
|Name
|Albright, William Louis
|Arrest Date
|11/02/2022
|Court Case
|202206977
|Charge
|1) Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Albright, William Louis (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 100-BLK N Secrest Av/stitt St, Monroe, NC, on 11/2/2022 14:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Brooks, M A
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Death Investigation
|Arrest Date
|11-02-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Death Investigation (C), at [Address], between 03:10, 11/2/2022 and 03:11, 11/2/2022. Reported: 03:11, 11/2/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|Hough, Wilbert
|Arrest Date
|11/02/2022
|Court Case
|202206980
|Charge
|1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – Injury To Real Property (M),
|Description
|Hough, Wilbert (B /M/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – Injury To Real Property (M), at 100-BLK Meadow St, Monroe, NC, on 11/2/2022 14:33.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, R
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses
|Arrest Date
|11-02-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (C), at [Address], between 01:00, 10/6/2022 and 08:06, 11/2/2022. Reported: 08:06, 11/2/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Rogers, B E