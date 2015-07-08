Below are the Union County arrests for 11-02-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Polk, Anthony Joseph
Arrest Date 11/02/2022
Court Case
Charge Writ (F),
Description Polk, Anthony Joseph (B /M/40) Arrest on chrg of Writ (F), [Missing Address], on 11/2/2022 12:15.
Arresting Officer Ingram, J L

Name Waffle House VICTIM of Defraud Innkeeper
Arrest Date 11-02-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Waffle House VICTIM of Defraud Innkeeper (C), at 13700-BLK E Independence Blvd, Indian Trail, NC, between 02:15, 11/2/2022 and 02:28, 11/2/2022. Reported: 02:28, 11/2/2022.
Arresting Officer Mcclendon, B R

Name Albright, William Louis
Arrest Date 11/02/2022
Court Case 202206977
Charge 1) Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Albright, William Louis (W /M/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 100-BLK N Secrest Av/stitt St, Monroe, NC, on 11/2/2022 14:11.
Arresting Officer Brooks, M A

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Death Investigation
Arrest Date 11-02-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Death Investigation (C), at [Address], between 03:10, 11/2/2022 and 03:11, 11/2/2022. Reported: 03:11, 11/2/2022.
Arresting Officer Horne, C

Name Hough, Wilbert
Arrest Date 11/02/2022
Court Case 202206980
Charge 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – Injury To Real Property (M),
Description Hough, Wilbert (B /M/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Methamphetamine (F), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – Injury To Real Property (M), at 100-BLK Meadow St, Monroe, NC, on 11/2/2022 14:33.
Arresting Officer Mason, R

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses
Arrest Date 11-02-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (C), at [Address], between 01:00, 10/6/2022 and 08:06, 11/2/2022. Reported: 08:06, 11/2/2022.
Arresting Officer Rogers, B E