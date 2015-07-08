Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-03-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SMITH, SAMUEL ANTOINE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/26/1995
|Height
|6.01
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-03 00:00:00
|Court Case
|22CR204331
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|BURTS, JAMES ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/4/1986
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-03 11:19:00
|Court Case
|22CR036188
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|1000
|Name
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/1/0001
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-03 23:26:51
|Court Case
|22JB260-01
|Charge Description
|FIRST DEGREE ARSON
|Bond Amount
|20000
|Name
|WILLIAMS, TORY DEMARIO
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/13/1986
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-03 00:07:00
|Court Case
|22CR333947
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|CHESNEY, SARAH K
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/10/1993
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-03 11:08:00
|Court Case
|22CR333732
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|10000
|Name
|LOCKHART, JAMARCUS DANCHEZ
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/30/1987
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-03 16:04:00
|Court Case
|22CR333226-1
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|10000