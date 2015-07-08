Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-03-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SMITH, SAMUEL ANTOINE
Arrest Type
DOB 9/26/1995
Height 6.01
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-03 00:00:00
Court Case 22CR204331
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 500

Name BURTS, JAMES ANTHONY
Arrest Type
DOB 3/4/1986
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-03 11:19:00
Court Case 22CR036188
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 1000

Name
Arrest Type
DOB 1/1/0001
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-03 23:26:51
Court Case 22JB260-01
Charge Description FIRST DEGREE ARSON
Bond Amount 20000

Name WILLIAMS, TORY DEMARIO
Arrest Type
DOB 5/13/1986
Height 5.7
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-03 00:07:00
Court Case 22CR333947
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0

Name CHESNEY, SARAH K
Arrest Type
DOB 9/10/1993
Height 5.1
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-03 11:08:00
Court Case 22CR333732
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 10000

Name LOCKHART, JAMARCUS DANCHEZ
Arrest Type
DOB 4/30/1987
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-03 16:04:00
Court Case 22CR333226-1
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 10000