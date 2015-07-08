Description

Jordan, Robert Lee (B /M/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) F-break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F), 2) F-break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F), 3) M-injury To Personal Property (M), and 4) Imnjury To Personal Property (M), at 4000-BLK W Hwy 74/n Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/3/2022 11:37.