Below are the Union County arrests for 11-03-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Yates, Hailey Elizabeth
|Arrest Date
|11/03/2022
|Court Case
|202207006
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Yates, Hailey Elizabeth (W /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/3/2022 08:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, G H
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault By Strangulation
|Arrest Date
|11-03-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Assault By Strangulation (C), at [Address], between 23:55, 11/2/2022 and 00:03, 11/3/2022. Reported: 00:03, 11/3/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Hatley, D C
|Name
|Jordan, Robert Lee
|Arrest Date
|11/03/2022
|Court Case
|202206970
|Charge
|1) F-Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F), 2) F-Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F), 3) M-Injury To Personal Property (M), And 4) Imnjury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Jordan, Robert Lee (B /M/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) F-break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F), 2) F-break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F), 3) M-injury To Personal Property (M), and 4) Imnjury To Personal Property (M), at 4000-BLK W Hwy 74/n Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/3/2022 11:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, S
|Name
|Fairview Grocery VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony
|Arrest Date
|11-03-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Fairview Grocery VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 7500-BLK Concord Hwy, Fairview, NC, between 00:04, 11/3/2022 and 00:05, 11/3/2022. Reported: 00:05, 11/3/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Slover, M W
|Name
|Williams, Timothy Eric
|Arrest Date
|11/03/2022
|Court Case
|202207012
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Williams, Timothy Eric (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 800-BLK N Johnson St, Monroe, NC, on 11/3/2022 11:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, R
|Name
|Cuthbertson, Wallace Harold
|Arrest Date
|11-03-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Cuthbertson, Wallace Harold (B /M/60) VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (A), at 1100-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 08:54, 11/3/2022. Reported: 08:54, 11/3/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Beckham, A