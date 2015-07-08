Below are the Union County arrests for 11-03-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Yates, Hailey Elizabeth
Arrest Date 11/03/2022
Court Case 202207006
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Yates, Hailey Elizabeth (W /F/23) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/3/2022 08:21.
Arresting Officer Helms, G H

Name [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault By Strangulation
Arrest Date 11-03-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description [Restricted] VICTIM of Assault By Strangulation (C), at [Address], between 23:55, 11/2/2022 and 00:03, 11/3/2022. Reported: 00:03, 11/3/2022.
Arresting Officer Hatley, D C

Name Jordan, Robert Lee
Arrest Date 11/03/2022
Court Case 202206970
Charge 1) F-Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F), 2) F-Break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F), 3) M-Injury To Personal Property (M), And 4) Imnjury To Personal Property (M),
Description Jordan, Robert Lee (B /M/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) F-break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F), 2) F-break Or Enter A Motor Vehicle (F), 3) M-injury To Personal Property (M), and 4) Imnjury To Personal Property (M), at 4000-BLK W Hwy 74/n Rocky River Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/3/2022 11:37.
Arresting Officer Helms, S

Name Fairview Grocery VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony
Arrest Date 11-03-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Fairview Grocery VICTIM of Breaking/entering-felony (C), at 7500-BLK Concord Hwy, Fairview, NC, between 00:04, 11/3/2022 and 00:05, 11/3/2022. Reported: 00:05, 11/3/2022.
Arresting Officer Slover, M W

Name Williams, Timothy Eric
Arrest Date 11/03/2022
Court Case 202207012
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Williams, Timothy Eric (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 800-BLK N Johnson St, Monroe, NC, on 11/3/2022 11:55.
Arresting Officer Mason, R

Name Cuthbertson, Wallace Harold
Arrest Date 11-03-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Cuthbertson, Wallace Harold (B /M/60) VICTIM of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (A), at 1100-BLK Icemorlee St, Monroe, NC, on 08:54, 11/3/2022. Reported: 08:54, 11/3/2022.
Arresting Officer Beckham, A