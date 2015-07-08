Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-04-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name HAILSTOCK, JAMAR DAVID
Arrest Type
DOB 12/28/1988
Height 5.8
Weight 168
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-04 09:21:00
Court Case 22CR211578
Charge Description UTTERING A FORGED INSTRUMENT
Bond Amount 10000

Name GARCIA, ERLIN JOSE
Arrest Type
DOB 11/23/1992
Height 5.6
Weight 171
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-04 05:27:00
Court Case 22CR335087-1
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE 
Bond Amount 0.01

Name ABSHIR, MOHAMED
Arrest Type
DOB 5/11/2004
Height 5.9
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-04 10:07:00
Court Case 22CR335080
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS   
Bond Amount 0

Name ABSHIR, MUSTAFE SHARMARKER
Arrest Type
DOB 5/11/2004
Height 6.0
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-04 10:07:00
Court Case 22CR335093
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS   
Bond Amount 0

Name ADAMS, DEMETRIUS
Arrest Type
DOB 1/9/2002
Height 6.1
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-04 10:45:00
Court Case 22CR333519
Charge Description CYBERSTALKING
Bond Amount 0

Name LIPSCOMB, PRENTISS
Arrest Type
DOB 10/11/1987
Height 6.00
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-04 00:00:00
Court Case 20CRS003906
Charge Description HABITUAL FELON
Bond Amount 0