Description

Little, Eugene Obrian (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Alter, Destroy, Or Steal Evidence Of Criminal Conduct (F), 2) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 5) Open Container (M), 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), and 6) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 1500-BLK Stafford St Ext, Monroe, NC, on 11/4/2022 00:49.