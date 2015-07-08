Below are the Union County arrests for 11-04-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Bautista, Rosa Maria
|Arrest Date
|11/04/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Liquor-Give Mtbv / U-Wn <21 (M),
|Description
|Bautista, Rosa Maria (W /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Liquor-give Mtbv / U-wn <21 (M), at 2500-BLK W Lawyers Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/4/2022 00:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Hackney, W T
|Name
|Wilson, Scottie Lavanquest
|Arrest Date
|11/04/2022
|Court Case
|202207919
|Charge
|Larceny By Anti-Inventory Device, F (F),
|Description
|Wilson, Scottie Lavanquest (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Anti-inventory Device, F (F), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/4/2022 15:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclain, J
|Name
|Little, Eugene Obrian
|Arrest Date
|11/04/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Alter, Destroy, Or Steal Evidence Of Criminal Conduct (F), 2) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 5) Open Container (M), 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), And 6) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Little, Eugene Obrian (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Alter, Destroy, Or Steal Evidence Of Criminal Conduct (F), 2) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 5) Open Container (M), 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), and 6) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 1500-BLK Stafford St Ext, Monroe, NC, on 11/4/2022 00:49.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Wilson, Scottie Lavanquest
|Arrest Date
|11/04/2022
|Court Case
|202207919
|Charge
|1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), And 3) Larceny-Felony (F),
|Description
|Wilson, Scottie Lavanquest (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), and 3) Larceny-felony (F), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/4/2022 15:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclain, J
|Name
|Muhammad, Aliyah Ashanti
|Arrest Date
|11/04/2022
|Court Case
|202207032
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), And 3) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M),
|Description
|Muhammad, Aliyah Ashanti (B /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), and 3) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), at 1700-BLK Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/4/2022 01:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Purser, K J
|Name
|Thomas, Jillian Paige
|Arrest Date
|11/04/2022
|Court Case
|202207048
|Charge
|Criminal Summons (M),
|Description
|Thomas, Jillian Paige (B /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Criminal Summons (M), at 2900-BLK Dairy Farm Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/4/2022 16:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Lopez, S