Below are the Union County arrests for 11-04-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Bautista, Rosa Maria
Arrest Date 11/04/2022
Court Case
Charge Liquor-Give Mtbv / U-Wn <21 (M),
Description Bautista, Rosa Maria (W /F/20) Arrest on chrg of Liquor-give Mtbv / U-wn <21 (M), at 2500-BLK W Lawyers Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/4/2022 00:47.
Arresting Officer Hackney, W T

Name Wilson, Scottie Lavanquest
Arrest Date 11/04/2022
Court Case 202207919
Charge Larceny By Anti-Inventory Device, F (F),
Description Wilson, Scottie Lavanquest (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Anti-inventory Device, F (F), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/4/2022 15:30.
Arresting Officer Mcclain, J

Name Little, Eugene Obrian
Arrest Date 11/04/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Alter, Destroy, Or Steal Evidence Of Criminal Conduct (F), 2) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 5) Open Container (M), 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), And 6) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Little, Eugene Obrian (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of 1) Alter, Destroy, Or Steal Evidence Of Criminal Conduct (F), 2) Pwisd Cocaine (F), 3) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 4) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 5) Open Container (M), 5) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), and 6) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 1500-BLK Stafford St Ext, Monroe, NC, on 11/4/2022 00:49.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M

Name Wilson, Scottie Lavanquest
Arrest Date 11/04/2022
Court Case 202207919
Charge 1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), And 3) Larceny-Felony (F),
Description Wilson, Scottie Lavanquest (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of 1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), 2) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), and 3) Larceny-felony (F), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/4/2022 15:30.
Arresting Officer Mcclain, J

Name Muhammad, Aliyah Ashanti
Arrest Date 11/04/2022
Court Case 202207032
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), And 3) Expired Registration Card/Tag (M),
Description Muhammad, Aliyah Ashanti (B /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 2) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), and 3) Expired Registration Card/tag (M), at 1700-BLK Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/4/2022 01:14.
Arresting Officer Purser, K J

Name Thomas, Jillian Paige
Arrest Date 11/04/2022
Court Case 202207048
Charge Criminal Summons (M),
Description Thomas, Jillian Paige (B /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Criminal Summons (M), at 2900-BLK Dairy Farm Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/4/2022 16:18.
Arresting Officer Lopez, S