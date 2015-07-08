Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-05-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GRAHAM, ANTHONY IKING
Arrest Type
DOB 7/14/1973
Height 5.11
Weight 260
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-05 11:00:00
Court Case 22CR204836
Charge Description COMMON LAW ROBBERY
Bond Amount 5000

Name KELLY, ELIJAH
Arrest Type
DOB 1/15/1952
Height 5.4
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-05 10:24:00
Court Case 22CR335991-1
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0.01

Name RAY, JAMAL OMAR
Arrest Type
DOB 6/5/1984
Height 6.4
Weight 300
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-05 11:45:00
Court Case 21CRS076511-1
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION SCH I CS
Bond Amount 100

Name FIGUEROA, ANGELIQUE NICOLE
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 10/23/1990
Height 5.1
Weight 120
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-05 00:00:00
Court Case 22CR335768
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1500

Name HAILEY, VERNON TOBIAS
Arrest Type
DOB 4/27/1961
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-05 13:31:00
Court Case 22CR328127
Charge Description LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
Bond Amount 0

Name GARRETT, DEMETRIUS ALEXANDER
Arrest Type
DOB 8/22/1998
Height 5.11
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-05 00:00:00
Court Case 21CRS001466
Charge Description ATT BREAK OR ENTER BLDG (M)
Bond Amount 40000