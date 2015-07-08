Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-05-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|GRAHAM, ANTHONY IKING
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/14/1973
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|260
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-05 11:00:00
|Court Case
|22CR204836
|Charge Description
|COMMON LAW ROBBERY
|Bond Amount
|5000
|Name
|KELLY, ELIJAH
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/15/1952
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-05 10:24:00
|Court Case
|22CR335991-1
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|0.01
|Name
|RAY, JAMAL OMAR
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/5/1984
|Height
|6.4
|Weight
|300
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-05 11:45:00
|Court Case
|21CRS076511-1
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION SCH I CS
|Bond Amount
|100
|Name
|FIGUEROA, ANGELIQUE NICOLE
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|10/23/1990
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-05 00:00:00
|Court Case
|22CR335768
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|1500
|Name
|HAILEY, VERNON TOBIAS
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/27/1961
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-05 13:31:00
|Court Case
|22CR328127
|Charge Description
|LARCENY BY EMPLOYEE
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|GARRETT, DEMETRIUS ALEXANDER
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/22/1998
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-05 00:00:00
|Court Case
|21CRS001466
|Charge Description
|ATT BREAK OR ENTER BLDG (M)
|Bond Amount
|40000