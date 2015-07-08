Below are the Union County arrests for 11-05-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Clark, James Edward
Arrest Date 11/05/2022
Court Case 202207065
Charge Communicating Threats (M),
Description Clark, James Edward (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 600-BLK Hospital Dr, Ansonville, NC, on 11/5/2022 12:42.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Ward, Jonathan
Arrest Date 11/05/2022
Court Case
Charge Writ Child Support (M),
Description Ward, Jonathan (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Writ Child Support (M), at Johnston County Jail, Smithfield, NC, on 11/5/2022 12:45.
Arresting Officer Hamilton, T L

Name Seabrook, Randolph Nathaniel
Arrest Date 11/05/2022
Court Case 202207944
Charge Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M),
Description Seabrook, Randolph Nathaniel (B /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/5/2022 13:54.
Arresting Officer Mcclain, J S

Name Rollins, Samantha Renee
Arrest Date 11/05/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
Description Rollins, Samantha Renee (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/5/2022 13:54.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Wilson, Scottie Lavanquest
Arrest Date 11/05/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Wilson, Scottie Lavanquest (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/5/2022 14:21.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Smith, Milik Zyria
Arrest Date 11/05/2022
Court Case 202207067
Charge 1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
Description Smith, Milik Zyria (B /F/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 100-BLK Somerset Rd, Polkton, NC, on 11/5/2022 16:14.
Arresting Officer Brooks, A