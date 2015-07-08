Below are the Union County arrests for 11-05-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Clark, James Edward
|Arrest Date
|11/05/2022
|Court Case
|202207065
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Clark, James Edward (B /M/49) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 600-BLK Hospital Dr, Ansonville, NC, on 11/5/2022 12:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Ward, Jonathan
|Arrest Date
|11/05/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ Child Support (M),
|Description
|Ward, Jonathan (W /M/45) Arrest on chrg of Writ Child Support (M), at Johnston County Jail, Smithfield, NC, on 11/5/2022 12:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Seabrook, Randolph Nathaniel
|Arrest Date
|11/05/2022
|Court Case
|202207944
|Charge
|Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M),
|Description
|Seabrook, Randolph Nathaniel (B /M/57) Arrest on chrg of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/5/2022 13:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclain, J S
|Name
|Rollins, Samantha Renee
|Arrest Date
|11/05/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
|Description
|Rollins, Samantha Renee (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/5/2022 13:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Wilson, Scottie Lavanquest
|Arrest Date
|11/05/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Wilson, Scottie Lavanquest (B /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/5/2022 14:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Smith, Milik Zyria
|Arrest Date
|11/05/2022
|Court Case
|202207067
|Charge
|1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Smith, Milik Zyria (B /F/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 100-BLK Somerset Rd, Polkton, NC, on 11/5/2022 16:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Brooks, A