Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-06-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MANNS, RODERICK STEFFON
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/21/1970
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|220
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-06 01:20:00
|Court Case
|22CR008548-1
|Charge Description
|POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|EDWARDS, RICHARD LORENZ
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/14/1997
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-06 00:00:00
|Court Case
|22CRS203422
|Charge Description
|AWDW INTENT TO KILL
|Bond Amount
|33000
|Name
|TURNER, WILLIAM AARON
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/15/1982
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-06 05:15:00
|Court Case
|22CR336527-1
|Charge Description
|POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
|Bond Amount
|50000
|Name
|GAINES, DONOVAN JAMAL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/20/1992
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|160
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-06 15:11:00
|Court Case
|20CR211451
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|GILLIARD, DARIUS JAQUAN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/9/1996
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-06 08:06:00
|Court Case
|22CR216286-1
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|25000
|Name
|LAWRENCE, DAREN MONTARIOUS
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/25/2000
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-06 05:55:00
|Court Case
|22CR336555-01
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
|Bond Amount
|0