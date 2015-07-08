Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-06-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MANNS, RODERICK STEFFON
Arrest Type
DOB 1/21/1970
Height 6.0
Weight 220
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-06 01:20:00
Court Case 22CR008548-1
Charge Description POSSESS DRUG PARAPHERNALIA
Bond Amount 500

Name EDWARDS, RICHARD LORENZ
Arrest Type
DOB 6/14/1997
Height 5.11
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-06 00:00:00
Court Case 22CRS203422
Charge Description AWDW INTENT TO KILL
Bond Amount 33000

Name TURNER, WILLIAM AARON
Arrest Type
DOB 3/15/1982
Height 6.2
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-06 05:15:00
Court Case 22CR336527-1
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 50000

Name GAINES, DONOVAN JAMAL
Arrest Type
DOB 12/20/1992
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-06 15:11:00
Court Case 20CR211451
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 0

Name GILLIARD, DARIUS JAQUAN
Arrest Type
DOB 8/9/1996
Height 5.8
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-06 08:06:00
Court Case 22CR216286-1
Charge Description ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
Bond Amount 25000

Name LAWRENCE, DAREN MONTARIOUS
Arrest Type
DOB 8/25/2000
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-06 05:55:00
Court Case 22CR336555-01
Charge Description FELONY POSSESSION MARIJUANA
Bond Amount 0