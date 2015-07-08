Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-07-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MIRANDA, IRVIN
Arrest Type
DOB 11/22/1991
Height 5.07
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-07 00:00:00
Court Case 17CRS017886
Charge Description PROBATION VIOLATION – OUT OF COUNTY
Bond Amount

Name STEPHENS, CHRISTOPHER WRIGHT
Arrest Type
DOB 12/28/1979
Height 5.6
Weight 145
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-07 13:53:00
Court Case 22CR336723
Charge Description BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
Bond Amount 0

Name STINSON, LARRY EUGENE
Arrest Type
DOB 6/6/1974
Height 6.1
Weight 217
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-07 07:03:00
Court Case 22CR707677
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS   
Bond Amount 1500

Name HODEL, ELSIE
Arrest Type
DOB 12/9/1980
Height 5.5
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-07 11:24:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name COOK, SABRINA MARIE
Arrest Type
DOB 2/13/1983
Height 5.01
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-07 00:00:00
Court Case 20CR706346
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500