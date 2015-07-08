Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-07-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|MIRANDA, IRVIN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/22/1991
|Height
|5.07
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-07 00:00:00
|Court Case
|17CRS017886
|Charge Description
|PROBATION VIOLATION – OUT OF COUNTY
|Bond Amount
|Name
|STEPHENS, CHRISTOPHER WRIGHT
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/28/1979
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-07 13:53:00
|Court Case
|22CR336723
|Charge Description
|BREAKING OR ENTERING (M)
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|STINSON, LARRY EUGENE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/6/1974
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|217
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-07 07:03:00
|Court Case
|22CR707677
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|1500
|Name
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|Height
|.
|Weight
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-07 16:27:12
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HODEL, ELSIE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/9/1980
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|135
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-07 11:24:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|COOK, SABRINA MARIE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|2/13/1983
|Height
|5.01
|Weight
|210
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-07 00:00:00
|Court Case
|20CR706346
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|500