Below are the Union County arrests for 11-07-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Cook, Destinee Rose
|Arrest Date
|11/07/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Surrender Of Surety (M), And 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Cook, Destinee Rose (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Surrender Of Surety (M), and 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/7/2022 14:29.
|Arresting Officer
|Fultz, A G
|Name
|Ujobagy, Richard William
|Arrest Date
|11/07/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
|Description
|Ujobagy, Richard William (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/7/2022 15:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Braswell, Christopher Allen
|Arrest Date
|11/07/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Governor`S Warrant For Arrest (F),
|Description
|Braswell, Christopher Allen (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Governor`s Warrant For Arrest (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/7/2022 16:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Spruill, F A
|Name
|Taylor, Chancelor Don C
|Arrest Date
|11/07/2022
|Court Case
|202207986
|Charge
|Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M),
|Description
|Taylor, Chancelor Don C (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/7/2022 16:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, D L
|Name
|Paige, Lillian Grace
|Arrest Date
|11/07/2022
|Court Case
|202207986
|Charge
|Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M),
|Description
|Paige, Lillian Grace (W /F/18) Arrest on chrg of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/7/2022 17:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, D L
|Name
|Allison, Bryan Lee
|Arrest Date
|11/07/2022
|Court Case
|202201720
|Charge
|1) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Allison, Bryan Lee (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 1200-BLK E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/7/2022 17:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L