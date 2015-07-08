Below are the Union County arrests for 11-07-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Cook, Destinee Rose
Arrest Date 11/07/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Surrender Of Surety (M), And 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Cook, Destinee Rose (W /F/37) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 3) Surrender Of Surety (M), and 4) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/7/2022 14:29.
Arresting Officer Fultz, A G

Name Ujobagy, Richard William
Arrest Date 11/07/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F),
Description Ujobagy, Richard William (W /M/30) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/7/2022 15:28.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Braswell, Christopher Allen
Arrest Date 11/07/2022
Court Case
Charge Governor`S Warrant For Arrest (F),
Description Braswell, Christopher Allen (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Governor`s Warrant For Arrest (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/7/2022 16:15.
Arresting Officer Spruill, F A

Name Taylor, Chancelor Don C
Arrest Date 11/07/2022
Court Case 202207986
Charge Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M),
Description Taylor, Chancelor Don C (B /M/20) Arrest on chrg of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/7/2022 16:57.
Arresting Officer Helms, D L

Name Paige, Lillian Grace
Arrest Date 11/07/2022
Court Case 202207986
Charge Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M),
Description Paige, Lillian Grace (W /F/18) Arrest on chrg of Shoplifting – Concealing Merchandise (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/7/2022 17:00.
Arresting Officer Helms, D L

Name Allison, Bryan Lee
Arrest Date 11/07/2022
Court Case 202201720
Charge 1) Possess/Receive Stolen Mv (F) And 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Allison, Bryan Lee (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F) and 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 1200-BLK E Sunset Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/7/2022 17:36.
Arresting Officer Bower, L