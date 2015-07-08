Below are the Union County arrests for 11-08-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Davis, Steven Paul
|Arrest Date
|11/08/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Dv Protective Order Viol (M) (M) And 2) Dv Protective Order Viol (M) (M),
|Description
|Davis, Steven Paul (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of 1) Dv Protective Order Viol (m) (M) and 2) Dv Protective Order Viol (m) (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 11/8/2022 10:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Stephens, G R
|Name
|Starnes, Peggy Morris
|Arrest Date
|11-08-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Starnes, Peggy Morris (W /F/80) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 500-BLK Colony Rd, Monroe, NC, on 02:07, 11/8/2022. Reported: 02:07, 11/8/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, R
|Name
|Congema, Frank Vincent
|Arrest Date
|11/08/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Congema, Frank Vincent (W /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/8/2022 11:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Parker, C S
|Name
|Allen, Latasia Shonteese
|Arrest Date
|11-08-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Allen, Latasia Shonteese (B /F/26) VICTIM of Arson – 2nd Degree (C), at 2700-BLK Nottingham Ln, Monroe, NC, between 05:28, 11/8/2022 and 05:29, 11/8/2022. Reported: 05:29, 11/8/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Clarke, J W
|Name
|Byers, Michael Yasheima
|Arrest Date
|11/08/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possess Stolen Goods (F),
|Description
|Byers, Michael Yasheima (B /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Possess Stolen Goods (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 11/8/2022 11:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Spruill, F A
|Name
|Quik Trip VICTIM of Trespass – 2nd Deg
|Arrest Date
|11-08-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Quik Trip VICTIM of Trespass – 2nd Deg (C), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 09:07, 11/8/2022. Reported: 09:07, 11/8/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M