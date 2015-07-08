Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-09-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|GILBERT, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|9/8/1982
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-09 10:03:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|NONSUPPORT CHILD
|Bond Amount
|Name
|ADAIR, AMIERE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/16/2004
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-09 09:50:00
|Court Case
|22CR336157
|Charge Description
|DISCHARGE FIREARM IN CITY
|Bond Amount
|1000
|Name
|HEWETT, AVERY CASTILLE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/3/1989
|Height
|6.6
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-09 10:35:00
|Court Case
|22CR334427
|Charge Description
|MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|1000
|Name
|JAVIS, REGINALD
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|1/7/1987
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-09 12:30:00
|Court Case
|21CR054588
|Charge Description
|DWI – LEVEL 3
|Bond Amount
|Name
|HARRIS, ANTHONY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/30/1968
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|295
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-09 12:29:00
|Court Case
|22CR338114
|Charge Description
|HABITUAL LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|5000
|Name
|TRINIDAD, BRANDON
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/23/2005
|Height
|5.07
|Weight
|205
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-09 00:00:00
|Court Case
|22CRS004871
|Charge Description
|MURDER – FIRST DEGREE
|Bond Amount