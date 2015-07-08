Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-09-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GILBERT, CHRISTOPHER MICHAEL
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 9/8/1982
Height 5.11
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-09 10:03:00
Court Case
Charge Description NONSUPPORT CHILD
Bond Amount

Name ADAIR, AMIERE
Arrest Type
DOB 5/16/2004
Height 5.10
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-09 09:50:00
Court Case 22CR336157
Charge Description DISCHARGE FIREARM IN CITY
Bond Amount 1000

Name HEWETT, AVERY CASTILLE
Arrest Type
DOB 1/3/1989
Height 6.6
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-09 10:35:00
Court Case 22CR334427
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000

Name JAVIS, REGINALD
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 1/7/1987
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-09 12:30:00
Court Case 21CR054588
Charge Description DWI – LEVEL 3
Bond Amount

Name HARRIS, ANTHONY
Arrest Type
DOB 5/30/1968
Height 6.0
Weight 295
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-09 12:29:00
Court Case 22CR338114
Charge Description HABITUAL LARCENY
Bond Amount 5000

Name TRINIDAD, BRANDON
Arrest Type
DOB 10/23/2005
Height 5.07
Weight 205
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-09 00:00:00
Court Case 22CRS004871
Charge Description MURDER – FIRST DEGREE
Bond Amount