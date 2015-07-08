Below are the Union County arrests for 11-09-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Braswell, Christopher Allen
|Arrest Date
|11/09/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation Out Of County, M (M),
|Description
|Braswell, Christopher Allen (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation Out Of County, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/9/2022 13:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Workman, J I
|Name
|Mi Homes VICTIM of Larceny-felony
|Arrest Date
|11-09-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Mi Homes VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 1500-BLK Felthorpe Way, Monroe, between 14:00, 11/8/2022 and 06:00, 11/9/2022. Reported: 08:24, 11/9/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcwhorter, J
|Name
|Gillespie, Quantavius Jamarion
|Arrest Date
|11/09/2022
|Court Case
|202202275
|Charge
|Statutory Rape/Sex Offence Def >4<6Yr (F),
|Description
|Gillespie, Quantavius Jamarion (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Statutory Rape/sex Offence Def >4<6yr (F), at 500-BLK Cherryridge Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/9/2022 14:06.
|Arresting Officer
|Moore, M A
|Name
|Chambers, Jeremy Alexander
|Arrest Date
|11/09/2022
|Court Case
|202207178
|Charge
|Injury To Personal Property (M),
|Description
|Chambers, Jeremy Alexander (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 200-BLK S Secrest Ave, Monroe, NC, on 11/9/2022 14:14.
|Arresting Officer
|Sierk, M
|Name
|Allison, Bryan Lee
|Arrest Date
|11/09/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Allison, Bryan Lee (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/9/2022 14:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, L M
|Name
|Huntley, Eric Lamar
|Arrest Date
|11/09/2022
|Court Case
|202207179
|Charge
|1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Huntley, Eric Lamar (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 300-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 11/9/2022 14:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Burton, B