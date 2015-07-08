Below are the Union County arrests for 11-09-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Braswell, Christopher Allen
Arrest Date 11/09/2022
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation Out Of County, M (M),
Description Braswell, Christopher Allen (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation Out Of County, M (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/9/2022 13:08.
Arresting Officer Workman, J I

Name Mi Homes VICTIM of Larceny-felony
Arrest Date 11-09-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Mi Homes VICTIM of Larceny-felony (C), at 1500-BLK Felthorpe Way, Monroe, between 14:00, 11/8/2022 and 06:00, 11/9/2022. Reported: 08:24, 11/9/2022.
Arresting Officer Mcwhorter, J

Name Gillespie, Quantavius Jamarion
Arrest Date 11/09/2022
Court Case 202202275
Charge Statutory Rape/Sex Offence Def >4<6Yr (F),
Description Gillespie, Quantavius Jamarion (B /M/18) Arrest on chrg of Statutory Rape/sex Offence Def >4<6yr (F), at 500-BLK Cherryridge Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/9/2022 14:06.
Arresting Officer Moore, M A

Name Chambers, Jeremy Alexander
Arrest Date 11/09/2022
Court Case 202207178
Charge Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Chambers, Jeremy Alexander (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Injury To Personal Property (M), at 200-BLK S Secrest Ave, Monroe, NC, on 11/9/2022 14:14.
Arresting Officer Sierk, M

Name Allison, Bryan Lee
Arrest Date 11/09/2022
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Allison, Bryan Lee (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 2600-BLK Nelda Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/9/2022 14:20.
Arresting Officer Furr, L M

Name Huntley, Eric Lamar
Arrest Date 11/09/2022
Court Case 202207179
Charge 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) And 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Huntley, Eric Lamar (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M) and 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 300-BLK E Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 11/9/2022 14:36.
Arresting Officer Burton, B