Below are the Union County arrests for 11-10-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Filipasic, Antonio Branko
|Arrest Date
|11/10/2022
|Court Case
|202205162
|Charge
|Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (F),
|Description
|Filipasic, Antonio Branko (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (F), at 3700-BLK Belk Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/10/2022 16:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C
|Name
|Cervantes, Margarita Gutierrez
|Arrest Date
|11/10/2022
|Court Case
|202207223
|Charge
|1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Cervantes, Margarita Gutierrez (W /F/54) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/10/2022 19:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Shea, T
|Name
|Stevens, Aaron Tyler
|Arrest Date
|11-10-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Stevens, Aaron Tyler (W /M/26) Cited on Charge of Aoc Code (a-7) Not Found In Statute Table, at Us 74/dickerson Blvd/, on 11/10/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Shea, T
|Name
|Juvenile
|Arrest Date
|11-10-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Juvenile (B /M/15) VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation (C), at [Address], between 00:16, 11/10/2022 and 00:17, 11/10/2022. Reported: 00:17, 11/10/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcdonald, J K
|Name
|Rogers, Brittany Nicole
|Arrest Date
|11/10/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Hit & Run – Death Or Injury, Leaves Scene (F), 2) Speeding (M), 3) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), And 4) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Rogers, Brittany Nicole (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Hit & Run – Death Or Injury, Leaves Scene (F), 2) Speeding (M), 3) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), and 4) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 1700-BLK Caroway St, Charlotte, CT, on 11/10/2022 00:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, R J
|Name
|Dubose, Biunca Danelle
|Arrest Date
|11-10-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Dubose, Biunca Danelle (B /F/37) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 07:55, 11/10/2022 and 07:56, 11/10/2022. Reported: 07:56, 11/10/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Mclendon, L