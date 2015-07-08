Below are the Union County arrests for 11-10-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Filipasic, Antonio Branko
Arrest Date 11/10/2022
Court Case 202205162
Charge Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (F),
Description Filipasic, Antonio Branko (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Sex Offender – Fail To Change Address Or Comply (F), at 3700-BLK Belk Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/10/2022 16:09.
Arresting Officer Norris, W C

Name Cervantes, Margarita Gutierrez
Arrest Date 11/10/2022
Court Case 202207223
Charge 1) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M) And 2) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Cervantes, Margarita Gutierrez (W /F/54) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-misdemeanor (M) and 2) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/10/2022 19:20.
Arresting Officer Shea, T

Name Stevens, Aaron Tyler
Arrest Date 11-10-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Stevens, Aaron Tyler (W /M/26) Cited on Charge of Aoc Code (a-7) Not Found In Statute Table, at Us 74/dickerson Blvd/, on 11/10/2022.
Arresting Officer Shea, T

Name Juvenile
Arrest Date 11-10-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Juvenile (B /M/15) VICTIM of Mental Health Investigation (C), at [Address], between 00:16, 11/10/2022 and 00:17, 11/10/2022. Reported: 00:17, 11/10/2022.
Arresting Officer Mcdonald, J K

Name Rogers, Brittany Nicole
Arrest Date 11/10/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Hit & Run – Death Or Injury, Leaves Scene (F), 2) Speeding (M), 3) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), And 4) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
Description Rogers, Brittany Nicole (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Hit & Run – Death Or Injury, Leaves Scene (F), 2) Speeding (M), 3) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), and 4) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at 1700-BLK Caroway St, Charlotte, CT, on 11/10/2022 00:56.
Arresting Officer Smith, R J

Name Dubose, Biunca Danelle
Arrest Date 11-10-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Dubose, Biunca Danelle (B /F/37) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, between 07:55, 11/10/2022 and 07:56, 11/10/2022. Reported: 07:56, 11/10/2022.
Arresting Officer Mclendon, L