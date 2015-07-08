Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-11-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GONZALEZ, ALEXANDER ROLANDO
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR – CLASS 2
DOB 7/15/1998
Height 5.10
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-11 03:33:00
Court Case 19CR704352-01
Charge Description SPEEDING
Bond Amount 500

Name USSERY, RICHARD JAMES
Arrest Type
DOB 10/29/1984
Height 6.2
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-11 10:40:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name NORRIS, ADRIAN DEMETRIUS
Arrest Type
DOB 8/19/1997
Height 6.1
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-11 01:00:00
Court Case 22CR290924
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount

Name BEAM, NEVARDA MIGUEL
Arrest Type
DOB 6/29/1979
Height 6.3
Weight 182
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-11 09:46:00
Court Case 22CR298945
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount 0

Name TRAYLOR, MATTHEW ANTON
Arrest Type
DOB 7/11/1992
Height 6.0
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-11 02:00:00
Court Case 21CR054206
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 14000

Name BENNETT, ANTHONY ARKEE
Arrest Type
DOB 11/23/1979
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-11 10:49:00
Court Case 22CR340324
Charge Description POSSESSION OF FIREARM BY FELON
Bond Amount 0