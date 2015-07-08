Below are the Union County arrests for 11-11-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Buendia, Manuel Nicolas
|Arrest Date
|11/11/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Driving While Impaired (M), 5) Drink Beer Wine While Driving (M), 6) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 7) Speeding (M), 8) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), And 9) Fictitious/Expired Registration Plate (M),
|Description
|Buendia, Manuel Nicolas (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Driving While Impaired (M), 5) Drink Beer Wine While Driving (M), 6) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 7) Speeding (M), 8) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), and 9) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), at Us 74 & Indian Rail Fairview, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/11/2022 03:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Gaughran, K E
|Name
|Mcgriff, Tahj Antonio
|Arrest Date
|11/11/2022
|Court Case
|202207241
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Mcgriff, Tahj Antonio (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 100-BLK Meadow St, Monroe, NC, on 11/11/2022 12:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Drake, Timothy Lane
|Arrest Date
|11/11/2022
|Court Case
|202205830
|Charge
|Larceny By Anti-Inventory Device (F),
|Description
|Drake, Timothy Lane (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Anti-inventory Device (F), at 600-BLK E Sandy Ridge Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/11/2022 15:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Watts, Ronnie Ashley
|Arrest Date
|11/11/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Poss Sch Ii (F),
|Description
|Watts, Ronnie Ashley (W /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Poss Sch Ii (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, SC, on 11/11/2022 16:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Harper, Adrian Isaac
|Arrest Date
|11/11/2022
|Court Case
|202207247
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Harper, Adrian Isaac (W /F/30) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 300-BLK Bay St, Monroe, SC, on 11/11/2022 17:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Zam, Pen
|Arrest Date
|11/11/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
|Description
|Zam, Pen (A /M/42) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/11/2022 18:54.
|Arresting Officer
|Carswell, K A