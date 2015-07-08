Description

Buendia, Manuel Nicolas (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 2) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), 3) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 4) Driving While Impaired (M), 5) Drink Beer Wine While Driving (M), 6) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 7) Speeding (M), 8) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), and 9) Fictitious/expired Registration Plate (M), at Us 74 & Indian Rail Fairview, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/11/2022 03:34.