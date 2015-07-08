Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-12-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name GLENN, DAVID CORDALRO
Arrest Type
DOB 8/25/1986
Height 5.10
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-12 04:48:00
Court Case 22CR340852
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount

Name OWENS, JAQUARIOUS DESHAWN
Arrest Type
DOB 4/27/1995
Height 5.2
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-12 04:00:00
Court Case 22CR012821
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 500

Name REYES, VICTOR MIGUEL
Arrest Type
DOB 2/15/1995
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-12 04:54:00
Court Case 22CR340858
Charge Description POSS/RCV STOLEN PROP CERT FEL
Bond Amount 2000

Name SULLIVAN, JOHNNY MAURICE
Arrest Type
DOB 7/5/2001
Height 5.10
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-12 06:29:00
Court Case 22CR340857
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS   
Bond Amount 500

Name
Arrest Type
DOB 1/1/0001
Height .
Weight
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-12 17:26:56
Court Case 21CRS231387
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 50000

Name HOLLINS, ALFRED
Arrest Type
DOB 12/6/1970
Height 6.3
Weight 195
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-12 08:30:00
Court Case 22CR340894
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS   
Bond Amount 500