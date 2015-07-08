Below are the Union County arrests for 11-12-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Allen, Trena Levarne
|Arrest Date
|11/12/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Communicating Threats (M),
|Description
|Allen, Trena Levarne (B /F/48) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/12/2022 11:48.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Davis, Calhoune Iii
|Arrest Date
|11/12/2022
|Court Case
|202207259
|Charge
|Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
|Description
|Davis, Calhoune Iii (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 1400-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/12/2022 13:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Bower, L
|Name
|Lafrance, Eger Matthew
|Arrest Date
|11/12/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Larceny By Employees (F),
|Description
|Lafrance, Eger Matthew (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employees (F), at 4800-BLK Myers Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/12/2022 17:23.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Gordon, Glenn Lamont
|Arrest Date
|11/12/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault By Pointing Gun, M (M),
|Description
|Gordon, Glenn Lamont (B /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Assault By Pointing Gun, M (M), at 100-BLK Audra Faye Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/12/2022 17:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Daigle, D D
|Name
|Gordon, Glenn Lamont
|Arrest Date
|11/12/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Awdw W/ Firearm (M), 2) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), And 3) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Gordon, Glenn Lamont (B /M/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdw W/ Firearm (M), 2) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), and 3) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 100-BLK Audra Faye Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/12/2022 17:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Daigle, D D
|Name
|Butler, Dennis Eugene
|Arrest Date
|11/12/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F),
|Description
|Butler, Dennis Eugene (B /M/66) Arrest on chrg of Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), at 600-BLK W Union St, Marshville, NC, on 11/12/2022 17:55.
|Arresting Officer
|Cash, I N