Below are the Union County arrests for 11-12-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Allen, Trena Levarne
Arrest Date 11/12/2022
Court Case
Charge Communicating Threats (M),
Description Allen, Trena Levarne (B /F/48) Arrest on chrg of Communicating Threats (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/12/2022 11:48.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Davis, Calhoune Iii
Arrest Date 11/12/2022
Court Case 202207259
Charge Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M),
Description Davis, Calhoune Iii (W /M/28) Arrest on chrg of Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), at 1400-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/12/2022 13:07.
Arresting Officer Bower, L

Name Lafrance, Eger Matthew
Arrest Date 11/12/2022
Court Case
Charge Larceny By Employees (F),
Description Lafrance, Eger Matthew (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Larceny By Employees (F), at 4800-BLK Myers Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/12/2022 17:23.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Gordon, Glenn Lamont
Arrest Date 11/12/2022
Court Case
Charge Assault By Pointing Gun, M (M),
Description Gordon, Glenn Lamont (B /M/50) Arrest on chrg of Assault By Pointing Gun, M (M), at 100-BLK Audra Faye Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/12/2022 17:36.
Arresting Officer Daigle, D D

Name Gordon, Glenn Lamont
Arrest Date 11/12/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Awdw W/ Firearm (M), 2) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), And 3) Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Gordon, Glenn Lamont (B /M/50) Arrest on chrg of 1) Awdw W/ Firearm (M), 2) Assault By Pointing Gun (M), and 3) Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 100-BLK Audra Faye Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/12/2022 17:36.
Arresting Officer Daigle, D D

Name Butler, Dennis Eugene
Arrest Date 11/12/2022
Court Case
Charge Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F),
Description Butler, Dennis Eugene (B /M/66) Arrest on chrg of Awdw Inflicting Serious Bodily Injury (F), at 600-BLK W Union St, Marshville, NC, on 11/12/2022 17:55.
Arresting Officer Cash, I N