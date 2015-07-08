Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-13-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name KING, DEMONTREY ANTONIO
Arrest Type
DOB 1/24/1992
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-13 04:45:00
Court Case 22CR341545
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 15000

Name THURSTON, ANA MARIA
Arrest Type
DOB 10/7/1983
Height 5.2
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-13 07:27:00
Court Case 22CR341562
Charge Description ASSAULT OR SIMPLE ASSAULT AND BATTERY –
Bond Amount 0

Name BROWN, JOE NATHAN
Arrest Type
DOB 6/5/1968
Height 6.0
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-13 10:18:00
Court Case 22CR341584
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 0

Name POWELL, KEITH BRYANT
Arrest Type
DOB 10/24/1965
Height 6.0
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-13 10:27:00
Court Case 22CR341558
Charge Description UTTERING A FORGED INSTRUMENT
Bond Amount 5000

Name WEATHERS, GERVARD DONTE
Arrest Type
DOB 11/14/1988
Height 5.9
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-13 10:00:00
Court Case 22CR341581
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS   
Bond Amount 0

Name GARRISON, KELLY LYNN
Arrest Type
DOB 7/23/1980
Height 5.6
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-13 00:38:00
Court Case 22CR341445
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 0