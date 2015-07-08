Below are the Union County arrests for 11-13-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Threatt, Isaiah Giovanni
Arrest Date 11/13/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Em Violation (Robbery W Dangerous Weapon) (F), 2) Em Violation (Larceny Of Motor Vehicle) (F), 3) Em Violation (Financial Card Fraud) (M), 4) Em Violation (Financial Card Theft) (F), 5) Em Violation (Poss Stolen Mv) (F), 6) Em Violation (Poss Mari Up To 1/2 Oz) (M), 7) Em Violation (Carrying Concealed Gun) (M), And 8) Em Violation (Flee/ Elude Arrest W/Mv) (F),
Description Threatt, Isaiah Giovanni (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Em Violation (robbery W Dangerous Weapon) (F), 2) Em Violation (larceny Of Motor Vehicle) (F), 3) Em Violation (financial Card Fraud) (M), 4) Em Violation (financial Card Theft) (F), 5) Em Violation (poss Stolen Mv) (F), 6) Em Violation (poss Mari Up To 1/2 Oz) (M), 7) Em Violation (carrying Concealed Gun) (M), and 8) Em Violation (flee/ Elude Arrest W/mv) (F), at 4600-BLK Waterbell Ln, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/13/2022 21:10.
Arresting Officer Maynard, J

Name Stephens, Terrance Leon
Arrest Date 11/13/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Larceny-After Break/Enter (F), 2) Larceny-After Break/Enter (F), 3) Larceny-After Break/Ent (F), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), And 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Stephens, Terrance Leon (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-after Break/enter (F), 2) Larceny-after Break/enter (F), 3) Larceny-after Break/ent (F), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), and 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/13/2022 22:36.
Arresting Officer Osborne, B G

Name Rojas, Roman Valenzuela
Arrest Date 11/13/2022
Court Case 202207271
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Rojas, Roman Valenzuela (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1500-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/13/2022 00:56.
Arresting Officer Mason, R

Name Taylor, Olivia Grace
Arrest Date 11/13/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) A&A Dwlr Not Impaired Rev (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), And 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
Description Taylor, Olivia Grace (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) A&a Dwlr Not Impaired Rev (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), and 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/13/2022 01:21.
Arresting Officer Mclemore, J K

Name Bennett, Tahjii Katrell Salves
Arrest Date 11/13/2022
Court Case 202208131
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Bennett, Tahjii Katrell Salves (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/13/2022 03:09.
Arresting Officer Xavier, A D

Name Aldridge, Sheena Marie
Arrest Date 11/13/2022
Court Case
Charge Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
Description Aldridge, Sheena Marie (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 3200-BLK Bobwhite Cir, Wingate, NC, on 11/13/2022 08:21.
Arresting Officer Jacobs, L M