Below are the Union County arrests for 11-13-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Threatt, Isaiah Giovanni
|Arrest Date
|11/13/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Em Violation (Robbery W Dangerous Weapon) (F), 2) Em Violation (Larceny Of Motor Vehicle) (F), 3) Em Violation (Financial Card Fraud) (M), 4) Em Violation (Financial Card Theft) (F), 5) Em Violation (Poss Stolen Mv) (F), 6) Em Violation (Poss Mari Up To 1/2 Oz) (M), 7) Em Violation (Carrying Concealed Gun) (M), And 8) Em Violation (Flee/ Elude Arrest W/Mv) (F),
|Description
|Threatt, Isaiah Giovanni (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Em Violation (robbery W Dangerous Weapon) (F), 2) Em Violation (larceny Of Motor Vehicle) (F), 3) Em Violation (financial Card Fraud) (M), 4) Em Violation (financial Card Theft) (F), 5) Em Violation (poss Stolen Mv) (F), 6) Em Violation (poss Mari Up To 1/2 Oz) (M), 7) Em Violation (carrying Concealed Gun) (M), and 8) Em Violation (flee/ Elude Arrest W/mv) (F), at 4600-BLK Waterbell Ln, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/13/2022 21:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Maynard, J
|Name
|Stephens, Terrance Leon
|Arrest Date
|11/13/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Larceny-After Break/Enter (F), 2) Larceny-After Break/Enter (F), 3) Larceny-After Break/Ent (F), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), And 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Stephens, Terrance Leon (B /M/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) Larceny-after Break/enter (F), 2) Larceny-after Break/enter (F), 3) Larceny-after Break/ent (F), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), and 5) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/13/2022 22:36.
|Arresting Officer
|Osborne, B G
|Name
|Rojas, Roman Valenzuela
|Arrest Date
|11/13/2022
|Court Case
|202207271
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Rojas, Roman Valenzuela (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 1500-BLK Skyway Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/13/2022 00:56.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, R
|Name
|Taylor, Olivia Grace
|Arrest Date
|11/13/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) A&A Dwlr Not Impaired Rev (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), And 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M),
|Description
|Taylor, Olivia Grace (W /F/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) A&a Dwlr Not Impaired Rev (M), 2) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), 3) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), and 4) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/13/2022 01:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Mclemore, J K
|Name
|Bennett, Tahjii Katrell Salves
|Arrest Date
|11/13/2022
|Court Case
|202208131
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Bennett, Tahjii Katrell Salves (B /M/22) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/13/2022 03:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Xavier, A D
|Name
|Aldridge, Sheena Marie
|Arrest Date
|11/13/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Trespass – 2Nd Deg (M),
|Description
|Aldridge, Sheena Marie (W /F/39) Arrest on chrg of Trespass – 2nd Deg (M), at 3200-BLK Bobwhite Cir, Wingate, NC, on 11/13/2022 08:21.
|Arresting Officer
|Jacobs, L M