Description

Threatt, Isaiah Giovanni (B /M/21) Arrest on chrg of 1) Em Violation (robbery W Dangerous Weapon) (F), 2) Em Violation (larceny Of Motor Vehicle) (F), 3) Em Violation (financial Card Fraud) (M), 4) Em Violation (financial Card Theft) (F), 5) Em Violation (poss Stolen Mv) (F), 6) Em Violation (poss Mari Up To 1/2 Oz) (M), 7) Em Violation (carrying Concealed Gun) (M), and 8) Em Violation (flee/ Elude Arrest W/mv) (F), at 4600-BLK Waterbell Ln, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/13/2022 21:10.