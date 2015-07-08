Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-14-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name VEGA-GUEVARA, FERMIN
Arrest Type
DOB 7/7/1988
Height 5.7
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-14 11:37:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name MILLER, LAMOND DONYEL
Arrest Type
DOB 9/2/1994
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-14 14:22:00
Court Case 20CR017269
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500

Name JONES, KENNY
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 11/3/1985
Height 6.0
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-14 09:53:00
Court Case 20CRS051787
Charge Description FIRST DEGREE ARSON
Bond Amount 5000

Name THOMAS, ALETHEA
Arrest Type
DOB 5/31/2000
Height 5.7
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-14 14:20:00
Court Case 22CR342365
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 0

Name MILLER, KAREAM EDWARD
Arrest Type
DOB 4/24/1997
Height 5.10
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-14 07:00:00
Court Case 22CR339358-1
Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 50000

Name MARTIN, STEQUAVIOUS
Arrest Type
DOB 4/17/2001
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-14 18:04:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount