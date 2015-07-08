Below are the Union County arrests for 11-14-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Threatt, Arvel Ellis
Arrest Date 11/14/2022
Court Case 202208077
Charge 1) Exploit Disabled/Elder Trust (F) And 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
Description Threatt, Arvel Ellis (W /M/61) Arrest on chrg of 1) Exploit Disabled/elder Trust (F) and 2) Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/14/2022 11:54.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Leyva, Abelino Ramirez
Arrest Date 11/14/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Communicating Threats (M) And 2) False Imprisonment (M),
Description Leyva, Abelino Ramirez (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M) and 2) False Imprisonment (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 11/14/2022 12:01.
Arresting Officer Spruill, F A

Name Little, Rashard Durrel
Arrest Date 11/14/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Poss Cs Prison/Jail), F (F),
Description Little, Rashard Durrel (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (poss Cs Prison/jail), F (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 11/14/2022 12:11.
Arresting Officer Stephens, G R

Name Jordan, David Robert
Arrest Date 11/14/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Order To Show Cause Child Support (M),
Description Jordan, David Robert (W /M/48) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (order To Show Cause Child Support (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 11/14/2022 15:10.
Arresting Officer West, J R

Name Butler, Kyna Alexis
Arrest Date 11/14/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Butler, Kyna Alexis (B /F/19) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/14/2022 15:27.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Taylor, Jikyan Tahaj
Arrest Date 11/14/2022
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Taylor, Jikyan Tahaj (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 11/14/2022 17:03.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W