Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-15-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|DIXON, QUITAY EUGENE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/17/1979
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-15 01:04:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|JOHNSON, KAYLA STAR
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/19/1997
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|115
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-15 08:45:00
|Court Case
|22CR334338
|Charge Description
|FELONY LARCENY
|Bond Amount
|2500
|Name
|CAMACHO, CARLOS RAFEAL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/14/1986
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|250
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-15 01:05:00
|Court Case
|22CR342679
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|2500
|Name
|PATTERSON, EMANUEL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/11/1974
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|232
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-15 09:43:00
|Court Case
|22CR335149
|Charge Description
|SEX OFFENDER/CHILD PREMISES
|Bond Amount
|10000
|Name
|DAVIS, JESSICA
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/16/1994
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-15 00:47:00
|Court Case
|22CR342711
|Charge Description
|SIMPLE ASSAULT
|Bond Amount
|1000
|Name
|STEVENS, KADEEM SHAQUILLE
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|3/27/1994
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|225
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-15 10:15:00
|Court Case
|22CR338380
|Charge Description
|FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV (M)
|Bond Amount
|2500