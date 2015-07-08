Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-15-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name DIXON, QUITAY EUGENE
Arrest Type
DOB 9/17/1979
Height 5.6
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-15 01:04:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name JOHNSON, KAYLA STAR
Arrest Type
DOB 3/19/1997
Height 5.1
Weight 115
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-15 08:45:00
Court Case 22CR334338
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 2500

Name CAMACHO, CARLOS RAFEAL
Arrest Type
DOB 1/14/1986
Height 5.11
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-15 01:05:00
Court Case 22CR342679
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS   
Bond Amount 2500

Name PATTERSON, EMANUEL
Arrest Type
DOB 5/11/1974
Height 5.11
Weight 232
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-15 09:43:00
Court Case 22CR335149
Charge Description SEX OFFENDER/CHILD PREMISES
Bond Amount 10000

Name DAVIS, JESSICA
Arrest Type
DOB 9/16/1994
Height 5.8
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-15 00:47:00
Court Case 22CR342711
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 1000

Name STEVENS, KADEEM SHAQUILLE
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 3/27/1994
Height 6.2
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-15 10:15:00
Court Case 22CR338380
Charge Description FLEE/ELUDE ARREST W/MV (M)
Bond Amount 2500