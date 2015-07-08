Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-16-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name COCKROFT, CHRISTOPHER DAVID
Arrest Type
DOB 12/1/1983
Height 5.6
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-16 06:40:00
Court Case 21CR225201
Charge Description DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOLATION
Bond Amount 10000

Name KENTY, KADYN CHRISTIAN
Arrest Type
DOB 10/24/2001
Height 6.2
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-16 06:30:00
Court Case 20CRS204624
Charge Description CONSP ROBBERY DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 16000

Name CURRY, ROBERT
Arrest Type
DOB 9/2/1994
Height 5.6
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-16 09:52:00
Court Case 22CR326378
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0

Name GADSON, SHAQUAN DAMONTE
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 10/18/1995
Height 5.8
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-16 04:21:00
Court Case 22CR343555
Charge Description DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
Bond Amount 1000

Name BROWN, ZHANEIH
Arrest Type
DOB 5/5/1999
Height 5.05
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-16 00:00:00
Court Case 22CRS011220
Charge Description PROBATION VIOLATION – OUT OF COUNTY
Bond Amount 2000

Name CLARK, AVERY
Arrest Type
DOB 8/14/1989
Height 6.5
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-16 08:52:00
Court Case 20CR708163
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 500