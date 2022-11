Description

Mosley, Kyron Rashawn (B /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Stolen Firearm (F), 2) Possess Cocaine Fel (F), 3) Possess Of Sch I Cs (F), 4) Possess Marijuana Up To 1/2 Oz (M), 5) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), and 6) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 700-BLK First St/fairley Av, Monroe, NC, on 11/16/2022 13:50.