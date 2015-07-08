Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-17-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|PAYNE, ARMAND TYLER
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/19/1995
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|180
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-17 03:22:00
|Court Case
|22CR344250
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|Name
|CERNIGLIA, JENNA
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/16/1992
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|234
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-17 16:17:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|TELLEZ, GUADALUPE VASQUEZ
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/11/1980
|Height
|5.2
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-17 03:20:00
|Court Case
|22CR344224
|Charge Description
|FELONY POSSESSION OF COCAINE
|Bond Amount
|1000
|Name
|DIGGS, LLORD KAMRON
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|12/3/1984
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-17 14:47:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Parole Violation
|Bond Amount
|Name
|YELVERTON, ANIYAH NYSHEA
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|2/11/2002
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|120
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-17 03:42:00
|Court Case
|22CR344240
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|SMITH, DEMETRICK JAMAR
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|1/27/1993
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-17 15:26:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Term
|Bond Amount