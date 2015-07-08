Below are the Union County arrests for 11-17-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Fahy, Harry Michael
|Arrest Date
|11/17/2022
|Court Case
|202208232
|Charge
|Assault And Battery (M),
|Description
|Fahy, Harry Michael (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/17/2022 01:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Reed, T C
|Name
|Knotts, Effie Polk
|Arrest Date
|11/17/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Possess Drug Paraphernalia) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Habitual Larceny) (F),
|Description
|Knotts, Effie Polk (B /F/62) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (possess Drug Paraphernalia) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (habitual Larceny) (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 11/17/2022 13:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Stephens, G R
|Name
|Wilson, Lauren Brooke
|Arrest Date
|11/17/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Wilson, Lauren Brooke (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2800-BLK Old Monroe Rd, Stallings, NC, on 11/17/2022 11:18.
|Arresting Officer
|Pittman, R R
|Name
|Geddings, Jonathan Scott
|Arrest Date
|11/17/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Habitual Larceny (F), 2) (F) B&E (F), 3) B&E A Mv (F), 4) B&E Mv (X2) (F), 5) (F) Fel Larceny (F), 6) Fel Larceny (F), 7) Larceny After B&E (F), 8) (F) Pv (F), 9) (F) Pv (F), And 10) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Geddings, Jonathan Scott (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Habitual Larceny (F), 2) (f) B&e (F), 3) B&e A Mv (F), 4) B&e Mv (x2) (F), 5) (f) Fel Larceny (F), 6) Fel Larceny (F), 7) Larceny After B&e (F), 8) (f) Pv (F), 9) (f) Pv (F), and 10) Probation Violation (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 11/17/2022 16:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Case, T N
|Name
|Norwood, William Neal
|Arrest Date
|11/17/2022
|Court Case
|202208241
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Norwood, William Neal (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2700-BLK Faulks Church Rd, Wingate, NC, on 11/17/2022 11:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Jacobs, L M
|Name
|Parada, Pedro Alexander
|Arrest Date
|11-17-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Parada, Pedro Alexander (W /M/42) Cited on Charge of Brakelight/stop Light Equip Violation, at Waxhaw Marvin Rd/ Kensington, Waxhaw, on 11/17/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Neve, C