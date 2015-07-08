Below are the Union County arrests for 11-17-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Fahy, Harry Michael
Arrest Date 11/17/2022
Court Case 202208232
Charge Assault And Battery (M),
Description Fahy, Harry Michael (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Assault And Battery (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/17/2022 01:39.
Arresting Officer Reed, T C

Name Knotts, Effie Polk
Arrest Date 11/17/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Possess Drug Paraphernalia) (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (Habitual Larceny) (F),
Description Knotts, Effie Polk (B /F/62) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (possess Drug Paraphernalia) (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Felony – 1 (habitual Larceny) (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 11/17/2022 13:19.
Arresting Officer Stephens, G R

Name Wilson, Lauren Brooke
Arrest Date 11/17/2022
Court Case
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Wilson, Lauren Brooke (W /F/29) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2800-BLK Old Monroe Rd, Stallings, NC, on 11/17/2022 11:18.
Arresting Officer Pittman, R R

Name Geddings, Jonathan Scott
Arrest Date 11/17/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Habitual Larceny (F), 2) (F) B&E (F), 3) B&E A Mv (F), 4) B&E Mv (X2) (F), 5) (F) Fel Larceny (F), 6) Fel Larceny (F), 7) Larceny After B&E (F), 8) (F) Pv (F), 9) (F) Pv (F), And 10) Probation Violation (F),
Description Geddings, Jonathan Scott (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Habitual Larceny (F), 2) (f) B&e (F), 3) B&e A Mv (F), 4) B&e Mv (x2) (F), 5) (f) Fel Larceny (F), 6) Fel Larceny (F), 7) Larceny After B&e (F), 8) (f) Pv (F), 9) (f) Pv (F), and 10) Probation Violation (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 11/17/2022 16:45.
Arresting Officer Case, T N

Name Norwood, William Neal
Arrest Date 11/17/2022
Court Case 202208241
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Norwood, William Neal (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 2700-BLK Faulks Church Rd, Wingate, NC, on 11/17/2022 11:20.
Arresting Officer Jacobs, L M

Name Parada, Pedro Alexander
Arrest Date 11-17-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Parada, Pedro Alexander (W /M/42) Cited on Charge of Brakelight/stop Light Equip Violation, at Waxhaw Marvin Rd/ Kensington, Waxhaw, on 11/17/2022.
Arresting Officer Neve, C