Description

Geddings, Jonathan Scott (W /M/51) Arrest on chrg of 1) Habitual Larceny (F), 2) (f) B&e (F), 3) B&e A Mv (F), 4) B&e Mv (x2) (F), 5) (f) Fel Larceny (F), 6) Fel Larceny (F), 7) Larceny After B&e (F), 8) (f) Pv (F), 9) (f) Pv (F), and 10) Probation Violation (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 11/17/2022 16:45.