Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-18-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name BURRELL, JOSEPH ADAM
Arrest Type
DOB 5/23/1981
Height 6.1
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-18 00:11:00
Court Case 22CR344914-1
Charge Description LARCENY AFTER BREAK/ENTER 
Bond Amount 10000

Name BLACK, JERRY LYNN
Arrest Type
DOB 1/16/1967
Height 6.0
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-18 00:38:00
Court Case 22CR344920
Charge Description INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 500

Name MEDLEY, DESHAWN
Arrest Type
DOB 1/28/1997
Height 5.7
Weight 155
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-18 01:15:00
Court Case 22CR344832
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 1500

Name BURRIS, TREON THOMAS
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 5/13/1992
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-18 01:01:00
Court Case
Charge Description IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
Bond Amount

Name BUTLER, ROBERT LOVELLE
Arrest Type Misdemeanor
DOB 3/8/1978
Height 5.7
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-18 00:15:00
Court Case
Charge Description IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
Bond Amount

Name SHANNON, PHILLIP
Arrest Type Non-Arrest
DOB 7/1/1987
Height 5.7
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-18 05:31:00
Court Case
Charge Description Federal
Bond Amount