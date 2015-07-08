Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-18-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BURRELL, JOSEPH ADAM
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|5/23/1981
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-18 00:11:00
|Court Case
|22CR344914-1
|Charge Description
|LARCENY AFTER BREAK/ENTER
|Bond Amount
|10000
|Name
|BLACK, JERRY LYNN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/16/1967
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-18 00:38:00
|Court Case
|22CR344920
|Charge Description
|INJURY TO REAL PROPERTY
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|MEDLEY, DESHAWN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/28/1997
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|155
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-18 01:15:00
|Court Case
|22CR344832
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|1500
|Name
|BURRIS, TREON THOMAS
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|5/13/1992
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-18 01:01:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
|Bond Amount
|Name
|BUTLER, ROBERT LOVELLE
|Arrest Type
|Misdemeanor
|DOB
|3/8/1978
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|175
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-18 00:15:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|IV-D NONSUPPORT CHILD
|Bond Amount
|Name
|SHANNON, PHILLIP
|Arrest Type
|Non-Arrest
|DOB
|7/1/1987
|Height
|5.7
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-18 05:31:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Federal
|Bond Amount