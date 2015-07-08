Below are the Union County arrests for 11-18-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Hebert, Anna Cristine
|Arrest Date
|11/18/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Hebert, Anna Cristine (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1800-BLK W Hwy 218, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/18/2022 11:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Burns, John Jumas
|Arrest Date
|11/18/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Habitual Dwi (F), 3) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), 4) Fail To Wear Seat Belt-Driver (M), 5) Permit Operation Veh No Ins (M), 6) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 7) Drive/Allow Mv No Registration (M), 8) Fail To Stop-Steady Red Light (M), And 9) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Burns, John Jumas (B /M/52) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Habitual Dwi (F), 3) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), 4) Fail To Wear Seat Belt-driver (M), 5) Permit Operation Veh No Ins (M), 6) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 7) Drive/allow Mv No Registration (M), 8) Fail To Stop-steady Red Light (M), and 9) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 1900-BLK Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/18/2022 12:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Flieger, T C
|Name
|Ortiz, Feliciano Saigon
|Arrest Date
|11/18/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Ortiz, Feliciano Saigon (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), [Missing Address], on 11/18/2022 13:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Martin, K D
|Name
|Serban, Edera
|Arrest Date
|11/18/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Nol/ Poss/Disp Alt)Q, M (M),
|Description
|Serban, Edera (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (nol/ Poss/disp Alt)q, M (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/18/2022 13:05.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclendon, B R
|Name
|Howie, Eddie Mcdonald J
|Arrest Date
|11/18/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drink Beer Wine While Driving (M), 3) Speeding (M), 4) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 5) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 6) Revoked While Possessing An Out Of State License (M), 7) Fail To Wear Seat Belt-Driver (M), And 8) Poss/Disp Alt/Fict/Revd Dr Lic (M),
|Description
|Howie, Eddie Mcdonald J (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drink Beer Wine While Driving (M), 3) Speeding (M), 4) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 5) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 6) Revoked While Possessing An Out Of State License (M), 7) Fail To Wear Seat Belt-driver (M), and 8) Poss/disp Alt/fict/revd Dr Lic (M), at Us 601 Landsford Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/18/2022 18:26.
|Arresting Officer
|Workman, J I
|Name
|Smith, Thomas Joe
|Arrest Date
|11/18/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Smith, Thomas Joe (B /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 100-BLK N Washington St, Wadesboro, NC, on 11/18/2022 19:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Workman, J I