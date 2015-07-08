Description

Howie, Eddie Mcdonald J (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drink Beer Wine While Driving (M), 3) Speeding (M), 4) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 5) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 6) Revoked While Possessing An Out Of State License (M), 7) Fail To Wear Seat Belt-driver (M), and 8) Poss/disp Alt/fict/revd Dr Lic (M), at Us 601 Landsford Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/18/2022 18:26.