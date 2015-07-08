Below are the Union County arrests for 11-18-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Hebert, Anna Cristine
Arrest Date 11/18/2022
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Hebert, Anna Cristine (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1800-BLK W Hwy 218, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/18/2022 11:24.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Burns, John Jumas
Arrest Date 11/18/2022
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Habitual Dwi (F), 3) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), 4) Fail To Wear Seat Belt-Driver (M), 5) Permit Operation Veh No Ins (M), 6) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 7) Drive/Allow Mv No Registration (M), 8) Fail To Stop-Steady Red Light (M), And 9) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Burns, John Jumas (B /M/52) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Habitual Dwi (F), 3) Reckless Driving- Disregard (M), 4) Fail To Wear Seat Belt-driver (M), 5) Permit Operation Veh No Ins (M), 6) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 7) Drive/allow Mv No Registration (M), 8) Fail To Stop-steady Red Light (M), and 9) Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 1900-BLK Morgan Mill Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/18/2022 12:40.
Arresting Officer Flieger, T C

Name Ortiz, Feliciano Saigon
Arrest Date 11/18/2022
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Ortiz, Feliciano Saigon (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), [Missing Address], on 11/18/2022 13:02.
Arresting Officer Martin, K D

Name Serban, Edera
Arrest Date 11/18/2022
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (Nol/ Poss/Disp Alt)Q, M (M),
Description Serban, Edera (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (nol/ Poss/disp Alt)q, M (M), at 2100-BLK Younts Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/18/2022 13:05.
Arresting Officer Mcclendon, B R

Name Howie, Eddie Mcdonald J
Arrest Date 11/18/2022
Charge 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drink Beer Wine While Driving (M), 3) Speeding (M), 4) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 5) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 6) Revoked While Possessing An Out Of State License (M), 7) Fail To Wear Seat Belt-Driver (M), And 8) Poss/Disp Alt/Fict/Revd Dr Lic (M),
Description Howie, Eddie Mcdonald J (W /M/53) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Drink Beer Wine While Driving (M), 3) Speeding (M), 4) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), 5) Reckless Driving To Endanger (M), 6) Revoked While Possessing An Out Of State License (M), 7) Fail To Wear Seat Belt-driver (M), and 8) Poss/disp Alt/fict/revd Dr Lic (M), at Us 601 Landsford Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/18/2022 18:26.
Arresting Officer Workman, J I

Name Smith, Thomas Joe
Arrest Date 11/18/2022
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Smith, Thomas Joe (B /M/55) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 100-BLK N Washington St, Wadesboro, NC, on 11/18/2022 19:46.
Arresting Officer Workman, J I