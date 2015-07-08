Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-19-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|BOWERS, KYLE PATRICK
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/16/2000
|Height
|6.2
|Weight
|260
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-19 00:46:00
|Court Case
|22CR345719-01
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT GOVT OFFICIAL/EMPLY
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|HEWITT, ROBERT SINCLAIR
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|6/24/1982
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-19 14:14:00
|Court Case
|21CR017840
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|INESTROZA, JOSE PLUTARCO-HERNANDEZ
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/24/1989
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-19 01:06:00
|Court Case
|22CR345746
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT WITH A DEADLY WEAPON
|Bond Amount
|1500
|Name
|MCMULLEN, DARRYL DEVON
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/20/1977
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-19 12:50:00
|Court Case
|22CR250798
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|HARRIS, ROMANY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/16/1992
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-19 03:44:00
|Court Case
|22CR345798
|Charge Description
|DV PROTECTIVE ORDER VIOLATION
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|SHERRILL, BRITTANY DONNELL
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/10/1987
|Height
|5.1
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-19 13:20:00
|Court Case
|22CR346008
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|0