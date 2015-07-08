Below are the Union County arrests for 11-19-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Costa, Lisha
Arrest Date 11/19/2022
Court Case 202207421
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Costa, Lisha (B /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 4600-BLK Secrest Short Cut Rd/willis Long Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/19/2022 06:02.
Arresting Officer Horne, C

Name Luna-alvarenga, Maynor Alexander
Arrest Date 11/19/2022
Court Case
Charge Break/Enter Terrorize/Injure (F),
Description Luna-alvarenga, Maynor Alexander (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Break/enter Terrorize/injure (F), [Missing Address], on 11/19/2022 07:50.
Arresting Officer Martin, K D

Name Clyburn, Jayqua Edward
Arrest Date 11/19/2022
Court Case
Charge Writ (M),
Description Clyburn, Jayqua Edward (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/19/2022 08:00.
Arresting Officer Hamilton, T L

Name Potts, Darius Rashard
Arrest Date 11/19/2022
Court Case
Charge Driving While Impaired (M),
Description Potts, Darius Rashard (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2500-BLK Us 74, Stallings, NC, on 11/19/2022 09:45.
Arresting Officer Helms, J V

Name Sheridan, Jason Harold
Arrest Date 11/19/2022
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Sheridan, Jason Harold (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 7900-BLK Sunset Hill Rd/s Providence Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/19/2022 10:09.
Arresting Officer Jennings, K

Name Cruceno, Ninfo Castro
Arrest Date 11/19/2022
Court Case 202207424
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Cruceno, Ninfo Castro (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1200-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/19/2022 11:02.
Arresting Officer Lopez, S