Below are the Union County arrests for 11-19-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Costa, Lisha
|Arrest Date
|11/19/2022
|Court Case
|202207421
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Costa, Lisha (B /F/40) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 4600-BLK Secrest Short Cut Rd/willis Long Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/19/2022 06:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Horne, C
|Name
|Luna-alvarenga, Maynor Alexander
|Arrest Date
|11/19/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Break/Enter Terrorize/Injure (F),
|Description
|Luna-alvarenga, Maynor Alexander (W /M/27) Arrest on chrg of Break/enter Terrorize/injure (F), [Missing Address], on 11/19/2022 07:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Martin, K D
|Name
|Clyburn, Jayqua Edward
|Arrest Date
|11/19/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Writ (M),
|Description
|Clyburn, Jayqua Edward (B /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Writ (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/19/2022 08:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Hamilton, T L
|Name
|Potts, Darius Rashard
|Arrest Date
|11/19/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Driving While Impaired (M),
|Description
|Potts, Darius Rashard (B /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Driving While Impaired (M), at 2500-BLK Us 74, Stallings, NC, on 11/19/2022 09:45.
|Arresting Officer
|Helms, J V
|Name
|Sheridan, Jason Harold
|Arrest Date
|11/19/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Sheridan, Jason Harold (W /M/41) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 7900-BLK Sunset Hill Rd/s Providence Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/19/2022 10:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Jennings, K
|Name
|Cruceno, Ninfo Castro
|Arrest Date
|11/19/2022
|Court Case
|202207424
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Cruceno, Ninfo Castro (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1200-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/19/2022 11:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Lopez, S