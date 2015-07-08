Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-20-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name POWELL, TRAVIS MARQUIS
Arrest Type
DOB 5/28/1990
Height 5.5
Weight 225
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-20 01:00:00
Court Case 22CR346437-1
Charge Description FLEE/ELUDE ARREST WITH MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 35000

Name MAIDEN, MARK DAVID
Arrest Type
DOB 7/4/1973
Height 5.8
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-20 14:42:00
Court Case 22CR345880
Charge Description ASSAULT SERIOUS BODILY INJURY
Bond Amount 0

Name SAMPSON-PEARSON, TAHKIR KOMAFY
Arrest Type MISDEMEANOR
DOB 6/15/1998
Height 6.3
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-20 03:14:00
Court Case 22CR209011
Charge Description INJURY TO PERSONAL PROPERTY
Bond Amount 500

Name VINCENT, RYAN ARMAH
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 5/31/2003
Height 5.8
Weight 130
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-20 16:16:00
Court Case 22CR322665-01
Charge Description CONSPIRACY – FELONY
Bond Amount 50000

Name SCRUGGS, BLAKE
Arrest Type
DOB 4/19/1994
Height 5.11
Weight 160
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-20 02:32:00
Court Case 22CR346453
Charge Description INTOXICATED AND DISRUPTIVE
Bond Amount 0

Name BLOODSAW, MIKAYLA LANAE
Arrest Type
DOB 3/17/1997
Height 5.5
Weight 210
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-20 05:39:00
Court Case 22CR346476-01
Charge Description ASSAULT BY STRANGULATION
Bond Amount 0