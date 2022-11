Description

Terry, Justin Kent (W /M/31) Arrest on chrg of 1) Assault Inflicting Injury(m) (M), 2) Assault On Female (M), 3) Communicating Threats (M), 4) Possess/receive Stolen Mv (F), 5) Injury To Personal Property (M), and 6) No Operators License (M), at 200-BLK Charles St, Monroe, SC, on 11/20/2022 16:04.