Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-21-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name SMITH, BARRY JACOBY
Arrest Type
DOB 3/9/1984
Height 6.0
Weight 200
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-21 03:31:00
Court Case 22CR346932
Charge Description TRAFFICK IN METHAMPHETAMINE
Bond Amount 75000

Name SULLIVAN, JOHNNY MAURICE
Arrest Type
DOB 7/5/2001
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-21 06:40:00
Court Case 22CR346928
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS   
Bond Amount 500

Name CRUZ, JOSHUA
Arrest Type
DOB 1/2/1986
Height 5.8
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-21 07:04:00
Court Case 21CR238134
Charge Description RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
Bond Amount 2000

Name JOHNSON, CALEB
Arrest Type
DOB 8/9/2002
Height 5.5
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-21 10:32:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name WATSON, KYRA ELIZABETH
Arrest Type
DOB 7/28/2001
Height 5.3
Weight 110
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-21 10:12:00
Court Case 22CR345195
Charge Description BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
Bond Amount 3500

Name CASTILLO, DOMINGO SANCHEZ
Arrest Type
DOB 12/20/1979
Height 5.05
Weight 170
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-21 00:00:00
Court Case 22CR346836
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0