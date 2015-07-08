Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-21-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|SMITH, BARRY JACOBY
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/9/1984
|Height
|6.0
|Weight
|200
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-21 03:31:00
|Court Case
|22CR346932
|Charge Description
|TRAFFICK IN METHAMPHETAMINE
|Bond Amount
|75000
|Name
|SULLIVAN, JOHNNY MAURICE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/5/2001
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-21 06:40:00
|Court Case
|22CR346928
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|CRUZ, JOSHUA
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|1/2/1986
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-21 07:04:00
|Court Case
|21CR238134
|Charge Description
|RESISTING PUBLIC OFFICER
|Bond Amount
|2000
|Name
|JOHNSON, CALEB
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/9/2002
|Height
|5.5
|Weight
|190
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-21 10:32:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|WATSON, KYRA ELIZABETH
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|7/28/2001
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|110
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-21 10:12:00
|Court Case
|22CR345195
|Charge Description
|BREAK OR ENTER A MOTOR VEHICLE
|Bond Amount
|3500
|Name
|CASTILLO, DOMINGO SANCHEZ
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/20/1979
|Height
|5.05
|Weight
|170
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-21 00:00:00
|Court Case
|22CR346836
|Charge Description
|ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
|Bond Amount
|0