Below are the Union County arrests for 11-21-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Matias, Angel Izarry
Arrest Date 11/21/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
Description Matias, Angel Izarry (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/21/2022 12:00.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Little, Shawn Bernard
Arrest Date 11/21/2022
Court Case
Charge Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
Description Little, Shawn Bernard (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 11/21/2022 12:02.
Arresting Officer Stephens, G R

Name Hooks, James Allen
Arrest Date 11/21/2022
Court Case
Charge Criiminal Contempt (Dwi Treatment Court) (M),
Description Hooks, James Allen (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Criiminal Contempt (dwi Treatment Court) (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 11/21/2022 15:25.
Arresting Officer Hargette, A W

Name Mccormick, Jack
Arrest Date 11/21/2022
Court Case 202207095
Charge Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F),
Description Mccormick, Jack (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F), at 1900-BLK Pageland Hwy, Lancaster, SC, on 11/21/2022 16:08.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Newton, Donald Craig
Arrest Date 11/21/2022
Court Case 202207472
Charge Fugitive (Fraud-False Statement), F (F),
Description Newton, Donald Craig (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (fraud-false Statement), F (F), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/21/2022 16:46.
Arresting Officer Kobera, M

Name Womack, Katelyn Jane
Arrest Date 11/21/2022
Court Case 202208333
Charge 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(M Larc) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd -1(Misd Larceny) (M), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Pdp) (M),
Description Womack, Katelyn Jane (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(m Larc) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd -1(misd Larceny) (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(pdp) (M), at 2600-BLK Doster Rd/hinson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/21/2022 17:44.
Arresting Officer Jacobs, L M