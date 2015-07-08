Description

Womack, Katelyn Jane (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(m Larc) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd -1(misd Larceny) (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(pdp) (M), at 2600-BLK Doster Rd/hinson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/21/2022 17:44.