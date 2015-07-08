Below are the Union County arrests for 11-21-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Matias, Angel Izarry
|Arrest Date
|11/21/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M),
|Description
|Matias, Angel Izarry (W /M/26) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 2 (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/21/2022 12:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Little, Shawn Bernard
|Arrest Date
|11/21/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F),
|Description
|Little, Shawn Bernard (B /M/44) Arrest on chrg of Obtaining Property By False Pretenses (F), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 11/21/2022 12:02.
|Arresting Officer
|Stephens, G R
|Name
|Hooks, James Allen
|Arrest Date
|11/21/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Criiminal Contempt (Dwi Treatment Court) (M),
|Description
|Hooks, James Allen (W /M/52) Arrest on chrg of Criiminal Contempt (dwi Treatment Court) (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 11/21/2022 15:25.
|Arresting Officer
|Hargette, A W
|Name
|Mccormick, Jack
|Arrest Date
|11/21/2022
|Court Case
|202207095
|Charge
|Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F),
|Description
|Mccormick, Jack (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of Larceny Of Motor Vehicle Parts (F), at 1900-BLK Pageland Hwy, Lancaster, SC, on 11/21/2022 16:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Newton, Donald Craig
|Arrest Date
|11/21/2022
|Court Case
|202207472
|Charge
|Fugitive (Fraud-False Statement), F (F),
|Description
|Newton, Donald Craig (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (fraud-false Statement), F (F), at 600-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/21/2022 16:46.
|Arresting Officer
|Kobera, M
|Name
|Womack, Katelyn Jane
|Arrest Date
|11/21/2022
|Court Case
|202208333
|Charge
|1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(M Larc) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd -1(Misd Larceny) (M), And 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Pdp) (M),
|Description
|Womack, Katelyn Jane (W /F/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(m Larc) (M), 3) Fail To Appear – Misd -1(misd Larceny) (M), and 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(pdp) (M), at 2600-BLK Doster Rd/hinson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/21/2022 17:44.
|Arresting Officer
|Jacobs, L M