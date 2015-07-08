Below are the Union County arrests for 11-22-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Stewart, Robert Edward
Arrest Date 11/22/2022
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Stewart, Robert Edward (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/22/2022 17:15.
Arresting Officer Ingram, J L

Name Flanigan, Timothy Patrick
Arrest Date 11/22/2022
Court Case
Charge Stalking (M),
Description Flanigan, Timothy Patrick (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Stalking (M), at 5000-BLK Jade Ct, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/22/2022 19:24.
Arresting Officer Daigle, D D

Name Winston, Audra Blair
Arrest Date 11/22/2022
Court Case 202208366
Charge 1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), 2) Conspiracy To Traffick In Opium Or Heroin (F), 3) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), And 4) Possession Control Substance Jail (F),
Description Winston, Audra Blair (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), 2) Conspiracy To Traffick In Opium Or Heroin (F), 3) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), and 4) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), at 5400-BLK Bethel Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/22/2022 01:07.
Arresting Officer Wilson, M A

Name Hancock, Sidney Rashaun
Arrest Date 11/22/2022
Court Case 202207508
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Hancock, Sidney Rashaun (B /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/22/2022 20:50.
Arresting Officer Mason, R

Name Rojas-sanchez, Jamie
Arrest Date 11/22/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), And 3) Probation Violation (F),
Description Rojas-sanchez, Jamie (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), and 3) Probation Violation (F), at 300-BLK Kerr St, Monroe, NC, on 11/22/2022 07:39.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Jackson, Nathanael Shane
Arrest Date 11-22-2022
Court Case
Charge
Description Jackson, Nathanael Shane (W /M/23) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at Nc 75/south High St, Waxhaw, on 11/22/2022.
Arresting Officer Kennedy, C M