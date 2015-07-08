Description

Winston, Audra Blair (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), 2) Conspiracy To Traffick In Opium Or Heroin (F), 3) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), and 4) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), at 5400-BLK Bethel Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/22/2022 01:07.