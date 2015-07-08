Below are the Union County arrests for 11-22-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Stewart, Robert Edward
|Arrest Date
|11/22/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Stewart, Robert Edward (W /M/35) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/22/2022 17:15.
|Arresting Officer
|Ingram, J L
|Name
|Flanigan, Timothy Patrick
|Arrest Date
|11/22/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Stalking (M),
|Description
|Flanigan, Timothy Patrick (W /M/32) Arrest on chrg of Stalking (M), at 5000-BLK Jade Ct, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/22/2022 19:24.
|Arresting Officer
|Daigle, D D
|Name
|Winston, Audra Blair
|Arrest Date
|11/22/2022
|Court Case
|202208366
|Charge
|1) P/W/I/S/M/D Sched Ii (F), 2) Conspiracy To Traffick In Opium Or Heroin (F), 3) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), And 4) Possession Control Substance Jail (F),
|Description
|Winston, Audra Blair (W /F/34) Arrest on chrg of 1) P/w/i/s/m/d Sched Ii (F), 2) Conspiracy To Traffick In Opium Or Heroin (F), 3) Possess Of Sch Ii Cs (F), and 4) Possession Control Substance Jail (F), at 5400-BLK Bethel Ln, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/22/2022 01:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Wilson, M A
|Name
|Hancock, Sidney Rashaun
|Arrest Date
|11/22/2022
|Court Case
|202207508
|Charge
|Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
|Description
|Hancock, Sidney Rashaun (B /F/36) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 2400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/22/2022 20:50.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, R
|Name
|Rojas-sanchez, Jamie
|Arrest Date
|11/22/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), And 3) Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Rojas-sanchez, Jamie (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Possession Of Firearm By Felon (F), 2) Probation Violation (F), and 3) Probation Violation (F), at 300-BLK Kerr St, Monroe, NC, on 11/22/2022 07:39.
|Arresting Officer
|Pressley, J B
|Name
|Jackson, Nathanael Shane
|Arrest Date
|11-22-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Jackson, Nathanael Shane (W /M/23) Cited on Charge of Expired Registration Card/tag, at Nc 75/south High St, Waxhaw, on 11/22/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Kennedy, C M