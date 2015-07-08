Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-23-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|EVINS, RODNEY DEVON
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/7/1993
|Height
|5.6
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-23 16:37:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|EASTERLING, DION MATTHEW
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|4/14/1985
|Height
|5.4
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-23 00:55:00
|Court Case
|22CR348413
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON – GUN (M)
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|MEANS, JESSICA LYNN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|11/16/1986
|Height
|5.3
|Weight
|260
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-23 01:19:00
|Court Case
|22CR348442
|Charge Description
|SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|THOMPSON-CUFFIE, NOEL DEVIRE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|3/9/1996
|Height
|6.3
|Weight
|145
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-23 01:13:00
|Court Case
|Charge Description
|Bond Amount
|Name
|NYSTROM, MYLES SCOTT
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|12/15/1994
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|185
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-23 03:57:00
|Court Case
|22CR348502
|Charge Description
|DRIVING WHILE IMPAIRED
|Bond Amount
|2500
|Name
|PEARSON, ARCHAVIS MAURICE
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|9/12/1988
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|205
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-23 04:45:00
|Court Case
|22CR348506
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON
|Bond Amount