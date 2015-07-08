Below are the Union County arrests for 11-23-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Mcwhorter, William Roger
Arrest Date 11/23/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Fta 1 (Exp. Reg. Dwlr Not Imp. Rev) (M), 2) Fta 1 (Exp. Reg. Dwlr Not Imp. Rev) (M), 3) Fta 1 (Dwlr Not Imp. Rev, Exp Reg) (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), And 4) Fta 1 (Dwlr Imp Rev) (M),
Description Mcwhorter, William Roger (W /M/66) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fta 1 (exp. Reg. Dwlr Not Imp. Rev) (M), 2) Fta 1 (exp. Reg. Dwlr Not Imp. Rev) (M), 3) Fta 1 (dwlr Not Imp. Rev, Exp Reg) (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), and 4) Fta 1 (dwlr Imp Rev) (M), at 400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/23/2022 08:55.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Beckham, Christopher Lynn
Arrest Date 11/23/2022
Court Case 202207514
Charge 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) And 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
Description Beckham, Christopher Lynn (W /M/29) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M) and 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at 1300-BLK Miller St, Monroe, NC, on 11/23/2022 09:26.
Arresting Officer Burton, B

Name Amin, Jai Ketan
Arrest Date 11/23/2022
Court Case
Charge True Bill Of Indictment (M),
Description Amin, Jai Ketan (W /M/18) Arrest on chrg of True Bill Of Indictment (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/23/2022 09:34.
Arresting Officer Pressley, J B

Name Huntley, Stephen Carl
Arrest Date 11/23/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – Speeding 85 In 55 Mph, M (M),
Description Huntley, Stephen Carl (B /M/36) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – Speeding 85 In 55 Mph, M (M), [Missing Address], on 11/23/2022 09:52.
Arresting Officer Flieger, T C

Name Aldrich, Michael Earl
Arrest Date 11/23/2022
Court Case 202207512
Charge 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) And 2) Injury To Personal Property (M),
Description Aldrich, Michael Earl (W /M/43) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F) and 2) Injury To Personal Property (M), at 1200-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/23/2022 11:07.
Arresting Officer Lopez, S

Name Moreno, Michael Manuel
Arrest Date 11/23/2022
Court Case 202207055
Charge Larceny-Misdemeanor (M),
Description Moreno, Michael Manuel (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Larceny-misdemeanor (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, NC, on 11/23/2022 11:34.
Arresting Officer Anzaldua, K L