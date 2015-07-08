Description

Mcwhorter, William Roger (W /M/66) Arrest on chrg of 1) Fta 1 (exp. Reg. Dwlr Not Imp. Rev) (M), 2) Fta 1 (exp. Reg. Dwlr Not Imp. Rev) (M), 3) Fta 1 (dwlr Not Imp. Rev, Exp Reg) (M), 4) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), and 4) Fta 1 (dwlr Imp Rev) (M), at 400-BLK W Roosevelt Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/23/2022 08:55.