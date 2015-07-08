Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-25-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MUHIRWA, MORGAN MAHORO
Arrest Type
DOB 6/26/1980
Height 5.9
Weight 180
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-25 00:44:00
Court Case 22CR349719
Charge Description ASSAULT ON A FEMALE
Bond Amount 0

Name JETER, DEVIN RASHAD
Arrest Type
DOB 6/19/1990
Height 5.9
Weight 193
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-25 17:03:00
Court Case
Charge Description
Bond Amount

Name BELL, JOSEPH
Arrest Type
DOB 4/28/1970
Height 5.7
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-25 02:41:00
Court Case 22CR006094
Charge Description TRESPASS ON RR RIGHT OF WAY
Bond Amount 500

Name SOUTHWARD, CAMERON SCOTT
Arrest Type
DOB 7/30/1997
Height 5.10
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-25 16:00:00
Court Case 20CR059467
Charge Description MISDEMEANOR LARCENY
Bond Amount 1000

Name BASKINS, FREDERICK LAMON
Arrest Type
DOB 12/2/1975
Height 5.11
Weight 185
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-25 03:41:00
Court Case 22CR349757-01
Charge Description POSSESS STOLEN FIREARM
Bond Amount 30000

Name FREEMAN, GREGORY
Arrest Type
DOB 11/3/1978
Height 6.1
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-25 04:30:00
Court Case 22CR345098
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 10000