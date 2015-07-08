Below are the Union County arrests for 11-25-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Wyatt, Dustin Douglas
|Arrest Date
|11/25/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Wyatt, Dustin Douglas (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 8500-BLK Richardson King Rd/rehobeth Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/25/2022 16:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Price, D
|Name
|Wetherbee, Janine Evelyn
|Arrest Date
|11/25/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Felony Harboring Escapee (F),
|Description
|Wetherbee, Janine Evelyn (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Felony Harboring Escapee (F), at 100-BLK East North Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/25/2022 16:41.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Wetherbee, Janine Evelyn
|Arrest Date
|11/25/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Harboring A Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Wetherbee, Janine Evelyn (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Harboring A Fugitive (F), at 100-BLK E Main St, Marshville, NC, on 11/25/2022 17:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Jones, Aaron
|Arrest Date
|11/25/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fugitive (Ga) (F),
|Description
|Jones, Aaron (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (ga) (F), at 100-BLK Main St, Waxhaw, GA, on 11/25/2022 17:20.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Jones, Aaron
|Arrest Date
|11/25/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Violation Of Parole- Child Mol Sex Reg., F (F),
|Description
|Jones, Aaron (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Violation Of Parole- Child Mol Sex Reg., F (F), at 100-BLK East North Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/25/2022 18:00.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Rushing, Joseph Ryan
|Arrest Date
|11/25/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault On Female (M),
|Description
|Rushing, Joseph Ryan (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 4000-BLK Hwy 205, Marshville, NC, on 11/25/2022 22:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Jacobs, L M