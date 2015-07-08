Below are the Union County arrests for 11-25-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Wyatt, Dustin Douglas
Arrest Date 11/25/2022
Court Case
Charge Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M),
Description Wyatt, Dustin Douglas (W /M/33) Arrest on chrg of Dwlr Non Impaired Rev (M), at 8500-BLK Richardson King Rd/rehobeth Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/25/2022 16:03.
Arresting Officer Price, D

Name Wetherbee, Janine Evelyn
Arrest Date 11/25/2022
Court Case
Charge Felony Harboring Escapee (F),
Description Wetherbee, Janine Evelyn (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Felony Harboring Escapee (F), at 100-BLK East North Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/25/2022 16:41.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Wetherbee, Janine Evelyn
Arrest Date 11/25/2022
Court Case
Charge Harboring A Fugitive (F),
Description Wetherbee, Janine Evelyn (W /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Harboring A Fugitive (F), at 100-BLK E Main St, Marshville, NC, on 11/25/2022 17:20.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Jones, Aaron
Arrest Date 11/25/2022
Court Case
Charge Fugitive (Ga) (F),
Description Jones, Aaron (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (ga) (F), at 100-BLK Main St, Waxhaw, GA, on 11/25/2022 17:20.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Jones, Aaron
Arrest Date 11/25/2022
Court Case
Charge Violation Of Parole- Child Mol Sex Reg., F (F),
Description Jones, Aaron (W /M/24) Arrest on chrg of Violation Of Parole- Child Mol Sex Reg., F (F), at 100-BLK East North Main St, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/25/2022 18:00.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Rushing, Joseph Ryan
Arrest Date 11/25/2022
Court Case
Charge Assault On Female (M),
Description Rushing, Joseph Ryan (W /M/42) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Female (M), at 4000-BLK Hwy 205, Marshville, NC, on 11/25/2022 22:11.
Arresting Officer Jacobs, L M