Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-26-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|ASENCIO, JAIRON
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|6/15/1999
|Height
|5.11
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-26 01:04:00
|Court Case
|21CR708572-1
|Charge Description
|SPEEDING
|Bond Amount
|1000
|Name
|LAL, CUNG UK
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|12/20/1992
|Height
|5.9
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-26 02:42:00
|Court Case
|22CR000093
|Charge Description
|POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
|Bond Amount
|500
|Name
|POSEY, PERRIUS FREEMAN
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|8/3/2001
|Height
|6.1
|Weight
|140
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-26 01:16:00
|Court Case
|22CR350211
|Charge Description
|COMMUNICATING THREATS
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|PRELIPP, SAMUEL JOSEPH
|Arrest Type
|TRAFFIC
|DOB
|12/27/2002
|Height
|5.8
|Weight
|165
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-26 04:43:00
|Court Case
|22CR350392
|Charge Description
|DRIVE AFTER CONSUMING<21
|Bond Amount
|0
|Name
|CLAWSON, THADDIUS SAVALAS
|Arrest Type
|DOB
|10/1/2001
|Height
|5.10
|Weight
|150
|Arrest Date Time
|2022-11-26 10:34:00
|Court Case
|22CR281008
|Charge Description
|CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON – GUN (M)
|Bond Amount
|2000