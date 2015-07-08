Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-26-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name ASENCIO, JAIRON
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 6/15/1999
Height 5.11
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-26 01:04:00
Court Case 21CR708572-1
Charge Description SPEEDING
Bond Amount 1000

Name LAL, CUNG UK
Arrest Type
DOB 12/20/1992
Height 5.9
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-26 02:42:00
Court Case 22CR000093
Charge Description POSSESS MARIJUANA UP TO 1/2 OZ
Bond Amount 500

Name POSEY, PERRIUS FREEMAN
Arrest Type
DOB 8/3/2001
Height 6.1
Weight 140
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-26 01:16:00
Court Case 22CR350211
Charge Description COMMUNICATING THREATS
Bond Amount 0

Name PRELIPP, SAMUEL JOSEPH
Arrest Type TRAFFIC
DOB 12/27/2002
Height 5.8
Weight 165
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-26 04:43:00
Court Case 22CR350392
Charge Description DRIVE AFTER CONSUMING<21
Bond Amount 0

Name CLAWSON, THADDIUS SAVALAS
Arrest Type
DOB 10/1/2001
Height 5.10
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-26 10:34:00
Court Case 22CR281008
Charge Description CARRYING CONCEALED WEAPON – GUN (M)
Bond Amount 2000