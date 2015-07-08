Below are the Union County arrests for 11-26-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Windley, Jason Travelle
Arrest Date 11/26/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Financial Card Theft (F), And 3) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
Description Windley, Jason Travelle (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Financial Card Theft (F), and 3) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/26/2022 15:40.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Smith, Shykim
Arrest Date 11/26/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Financial Card Theft (F), And 3) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
Description Smith, Shykim (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Financial Card Theft (F), and 3) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/26/2022 16:07.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Cox, Adin Brandon
Arrest Date 11/26/2022
Court Case
Charge 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Financial Card Theft (F), And 3) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
Description Cox, Adin Brandon (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Financial Card Theft (F), and 3) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/26/2022 16:10.
Arresting Officer Randall, K S

Name Bishop, Shane
Arrest Date 11/26/2022
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (M),
Description Bishop, Shane (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/26/2022 16:19.
Arresting Officer Castrogiovanni, C T

Name Quesenberry, Tammy Lynn
Arrest Date 11/26/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Probation Violation), M (M),
Description Quesenberry, Tammy Lynn (W /F/62) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(probation Violation), M (M), at 100-BLK N Indian Trail Rd/matthews Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/26/2022 17:03.
Arresting Officer Daigle, D D

Name Ligon, Shanetta Chante
Arrest Date 11/26/2022
Court Case 202207573
Charge Simple Assault (M),
Description Ligon, Shanetta Chante (B /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2500-BLK Woodbrook Ln, Monroe, NC, on 11/26/2022 18:57.
Arresting Officer Gutierrez, A