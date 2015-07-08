Below are the Union County arrests for 11-26-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Windley, Jason Travelle
|Arrest Date
|11/26/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Financial Card Theft (F), And 3) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
|Description
|Windley, Jason Travelle (B /M/23) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Financial Card Theft (F), and 3) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/26/2022 15:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Smith, Shykim
|Arrest Date
|11/26/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Financial Card Theft (F), And 3) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
|Description
|Smith, Shykim (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Financial Card Theft (F), and 3) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/26/2022 16:07.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Cox, Adin Brandon
|Arrest Date
|11/26/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Financial Card Theft (F), And 3) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F),
|Description
|Cox, Adin Brandon (B /M/24) Arrest on chrg of 1) Bel / Theft From Motor Vehicle (F), 2) Financial Card Theft (F), and 3) Conspiracy To Commit A Felony (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/26/2022 16:10.
|Arresting Officer
|Randall, K S
|Name
|Bishop, Shane
|Arrest Date
|11/26/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (M),
|Description
|Bishop, Shane (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/26/2022 16:19.
|Arresting Officer
|Castrogiovanni, C T
|Name
|Quesenberry, Tammy Lynn
|Arrest Date
|11/26/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(Probation Violation), M (M),
|Description
|Quesenberry, Tammy Lynn (W /F/62) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Appear – Misd – 1(probation Violation), M (M), at 100-BLK N Indian Trail Rd/matthews Indian Trail Rd, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/26/2022 17:03.
|Arresting Officer
|Daigle, D D
|Name
|Ligon, Shanetta Chante
|Arrest Date
|11/26/2022
|Court Case
|202207573
|Charge
|Simple Assault (M),
|Description
|Ligon, Shanetta Chante (B /F/32) Arrest on chrg of Simple Assault (M), at 2500-BLK Woodbrook Ln, Monroe, NC, on 11/26/2022 18:57.
|Arresting Officer
|Gutierrez, A