Below are the Union County arrests for 11-27-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Jeffers, Chloe Susanna
|Arrest Date
|11/27/2022
|Court Case
|202207598
|Charge
|1) Aid & Abet Larceny (M) (M), 2) Larceny-Misdemeanor (M), And 3) Possess Stolen Goods/Misd (M),
|Description
|Jeffers, Chloe Susanna (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of 1) Aid & Abet Larceny (m) (M), 2) Larceny-misdemeanor (M), and 3) Possess Stolen Goods/misd (M), at 700-BLK Patton Av, Monroe, SC, on 11/27/2022 20:40.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, R
|Name
|Stewart, Corey Lee
|Arrest Date
|11/27/2022
|Court Case
|202208464
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), And 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M),
|Description
|Stewart, Corey Lee (B /M/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), and 3) Fail To Appear – Misd – 1 (M), at Dickerson Blvd, Monroe, NC, on 11/27/2022 00:37.
|Arresting Officer
|Rushing, D L
|Name
|Jeffers, Chloe Susanna
|Arrest Date
|11/27/2022
|Court Case
|202207597
|Charge
|Fugitive (F),
|Description
|Jeffers, Chloe Susanna (W /F/27) Arrest on chrg of Fugitive (F), at 700-BLK Patton Av, Monroe, SC, on 11/27/2022 20:59.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, R
|Name
|Reese, Joseph Collin
|Arrest Date
|11/27/2022
|Court Case
|202207579
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M),
|Description
|Reese, Joseph Collin (W /M/38) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Resist, Delay, Obstruct (M), at 200-BLK N Main St/w Franklin St, Monroe, NC, on 11/27/2022 02:11.
|Arresting Officer
|Mason, R
|Name
|Gaddis, Richard Alan
|Arrest Date
|11/27/2022
|Court Case
|202208475
|Charge
|Assault On Govt Officer/Employee (M),
|Description
|Gaddis, Richard Alan (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of Assault On Govt Officer/employee (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/27/2022 22:08.
|Arresting Officer
|Xavier, A D
|Name
|Glenn, Brittney
|Arrest Date
|11/27/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Assault Inflicting Injury(M) (M),
|Description
|Glenn, Brittney (B /F/33) Arrest on chrg of Assault Inflicting Injury(m) (M), at 300-BLK East Windsor Street, Monroe, NC, on 11/27/2022 04:51.
|Arresting Officer
|Parker, C S