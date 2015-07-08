Below are the CMPD arrests for 11-28-2022 of mecklenburg. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name MUNOZ, ROSA MARIA
Arrest Type
DOB 8/11/1995
Height 5.5
Weight 125
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-28 01:42:00
Court Case 22CR351454
Charge Description SIMPLE ASSAULT
Bond Amount 0

Name PEREZ, SERGIO MEJIA
Arrest Type
DOB 6/12/1988
Height 5.5
Weight 135
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-28 14:25:00
Court Case 22CR305090
Charge Description ROBBERY WITH DANGEROUS WEAPON
Bond Amount 20000

Name RICHARDSON, DESHAUN LAMONT
Arrest Type
DOB 9/26/1978
Height 5.9
Weight 150
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-28 04:15:00
Court Case 22CR351427
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 2500

Name FORD, QUADARRIUS
Arrest Type
DOB 5/2/1992
Height 6.2
Weight 175
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-28 13:31:00
Court Case 20CR050532-1
Charge Description SECOND DEGREE TRESPASS   
Bond Amount 7500

Name WARREN, KANVANOUGH LATRELL
Arrest Type
DOB 7/11/1973
Height 6.0
Weight 250
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-28 04:26:00
Court Case 22CR351429
Charge Description FELONY LARCENY
Bond Amount 2500

Name PARKER, TYQUAWON BERNARD
Arrest Type FELONY
DOB 8/14/1995
Height 6.0
Weight 190
Arrest Date Time 2022-11-28 06:30:00
Court Case 22CR347356-1
Charge Description MURDER
Bond Amount 0