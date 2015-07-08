Below are the Union County arrests for 11-28-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Canterbury, Harley Vernon
|Arrest Date
|11/28/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Probation Violation (F),
|Description
|Canterbury, Harley Vernon (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/28/2022 10:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcgriff, M D
|Name
|Kelly, Corey Dwayne
|Arrest Date
|11/28/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Fail To Comply (M),
|Description
|Kelly, Corey Dwayne (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Comply (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, SC, on 11/28/2022 10:34.
|Arresting Officer
|Morelli, V P
|Name
|Mollette, Tamaiya Breiona
|Arrest Date
|11/28/2022
|Court Case
|202207775
|Charge
|1) Financial Card Fraud (F), 2) Identity Theft (F), And 3) Financial Card Theft (F),
|Description
|Mollette, Tamaiya Breiona (B /F/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Financial Card Fraud (F), 2) Identity Theft (F), and 3) Financial Card Theft (F), at 2900-BLK Blueberry Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/28/2022 11:09.
|Arresting Officer
|Mills, T
|Name
|Ward, Lavonda Lynn
|Arrest Date
|11/28/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
|Description
|Ward, Lavonda Lynn (B /F/49) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/28/2022 13:22.
|Arresting Officer
|Summey, W E
|Name
|Mckinney, Alea Breanne
|Arrest Date
|11/28/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Harassing Phone Call (M),
|Description
|Mckinney, Alea Breanne (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Harassing Phone Call (M), at 4600-BLK Coronado Dr, Charlotte, NC, on 11/28/2022 14:30.
|Arresting Officer
|Norris, W C
|Name
|Mclean, James Edward
|Arrest Date
|11/28/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Order For Arrest, M (M),
|Description
|Mclean, James Edward (B /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Order For Arrest, M (M), at 800-BLK East 4th Street, Charlotte, NC, on 11/28/2022 14:42.
|Arresting Officer
|Furr, L M