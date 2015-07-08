Below are the Union County arrests for 11-28-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.

Name Canterbury, Harley Vernon
Arrest Date 11/28/2022
Court Case
Charge Probation Violation (F),
Description Canterbury, Harley Vernon (W /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Probation Violation (F), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/28/2022 10:30.
Arresting Officer Mcgriff, M D

Name Kelly, Corey Dwayne
Arrest Date 11/28/2022
Court Case
Charge Fail To Comply (M),
Description Kelly, Corey Dwayne (B /M/47) Arrest on chrg of Fail To Comply (M), at 400-BLK N Main St, Monroe, SC, on 11/28/2022 10:34.
Arresting Officer Morelli, V P

Name Mollette, Tamaiya Breiona
Arrest Date 11/28/2022
Court Case 202207775
Charge 1) Financial Card Fraud (F), 2) Identity Theft (F), And 3) Financial Card Theft (F),
Description Mollette, Tamaiya Breiona (B /F/18) Arrest on chrg of 1) Financial Card Fraud (F), 2) Identity Theft (F), and 3) Financial Card Theft (F), at 2900-BLK Blueberry Dr, Monroe, NC, on 11/28/2022 11:09.
Arresting Officer Mills, T

Name Ward, Lavonda Lynn
Arrest Date 11/28/2022
Court Case
Charge Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M),
Description Ward, Lavonda Lynn (B /F/49) Arrest on chrg of Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), at 3300-BLK Presson Rd, Monroe, NC, on 11/28/2022 13:22.
Arresting Officer Summey, W E

Name Mckinney, Alea Breanne
Arrest Date 11/28/2022
Court Case
Charge Harassing Phone Call (M),
Description Mckinney, Alea Breanne (B /F/28) Arrest on chrg of Harassing Phone Call (M), at 4600-BLK Coronado Dr, Charlotte, NC, on 11/28/2022 14:30.
Arresting Officer Norris, W C

Name Mclean, James Edward
Arrest Date 11/28/2022
Court Case
Charge Order For Arrest, M (M),
Description Mclean, James Edward (B /M/46) Arrest on chrg of Order For Arrest, M (M), at 800-BLK East 4th Street, Charlotte, NC, on 11/28/2022 14:42.
Arresting Officer Furr, L M