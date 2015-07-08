Below are the Union County arrests for 11-29-2022. You may view the mugshots by clicking the navigation arrows below.
|Name
|Jones, Hannah Katelyn
|Arrest Date
|11/29/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M) And 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M),
|Description
|Jones, Hannah Katelyn (W /F/28) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M) and 2) Fail Maintain Lane Control (M), at US 00-BLK Monroe, NC, on 11/29/2022 01:58.
|Arresting Officer
|Childs, C C
|Name
|Davis, Steven Paul
|Arrest Date
|11-29-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Davis, Steven Paul (W /M/56) Cited on Charge of Dwlr Impaired Rev (202201043), at Pine Oak Rd/16, Waxhaw, on 11/29/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Weinstein, M
|Name
|Davis, Steven Paul
|Arrest Date
|11/29/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Speeding (M), And 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M),
|Description
|Davis, Steven Paul (W /M/56) Arrest on chrg of 1) Driving While Impaired (M), 2) Speeding (M), and 3) Dwlr Impaired Rev (M), at 8200-BLK Pine Oak Rd, Waxhaw, NC, on 11/29/2022 05:47.
|Arresting Officer
|Weinstein, M
|Name
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats
|Arrest Date
|11-29-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|[Restricted] VICTIM of Communicating Threats (C), at [Address], on 05:53, 11/29/2022. Reported: 05:53, 11/29/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Smith, T C
|Name
|Walters, Brandon Kelly
|Arrest Date
|11/29/2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), And 3) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M),
|Description
|Walters, Brandon Kelly (W /M/25) Arrest on chrg of 1) Communicating Threats (M), 2) Possess Drug Paraphernalia (M), and 3) Interfering With Emergency Communication (M), at 6200-BLK Maple Leaf Dr, Indian Trail, NC, on 11/29/2022 06:28.
|Arresting Officer
|Mcclendon, B R
|Name
|Kiker, Millie
|Arrest Date
|11-29-2022
|Court Case
|Charge
|Description
|Kiker, Millie (W /F/68) VICTIM of Injury To Personal Property (C), at 2200-BLK W Unionville Indian Trail Rd, Monroe, NC, between 12:00, 11/15/2022 and 08:10, 11/29/2022. Reported: 08:10, 11/29/2022.
|Arresting Officer
|Edmondson, J S